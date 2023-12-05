HER2 in focus—gastric cancer

Tipp Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen Tipp schließen

Excerpt Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) was the first molecule targeted by monoclonal antibodies in solid disease. Interestingly, the first patients with disseminated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who received the anti-HER2 drug trastuzumab in phase I trials in the early 1990s are still alive (Siddhartha Mukharjee, The Emperor of All Maladies, A Biography of Cancer , Scribner, New York, NY, USA). This opened the door for several investigations to identify other biomarkers for targeted therapies, which significantly changed the treatment armamentarium of several types of cancer. …