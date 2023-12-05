Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2023

01.12.2023 | editorial

HER2 in focus—gastric cancer

verfasst von: Dr. Aysegül Ilhan-Mutlu

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 4/2023

Excerpt

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) was the first molecule targeted by monoclonal antibodies in solid disease. Interestingly, the first patients with disseminated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who received the anti-HER2 drug trastuzumab in phase I trials in the early 1990s are still alive (Siddhartha Mukharjee, The Emperor of All Maladies, A Biography of Cancer, Scribner, New York, NY, USA). This opened the door for several investigations to identify other biomarkers for targeted therapies, which significantly changed the treatment armamentarium of several types of cancer. …
Literatur
1.
Bang YJ, Van Cutsem E, Feyereislova A, Chung HC, Shen L, Sawaki A, et al. Trastuzumab in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (ToGA): a phase 3, open-label, randomised controlled trial. Lancet. 2010;376(9742):687-97.
2.
Ilhan-Mutlu A. Second line treatment of HER2 positive advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma: past, present and future. memo. 2023;16(4).
3.
Roider-Schur S, Machat S, Öhler L. Fast and significant response to Her2-directed therapy in the 5th line in a patient with HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction—A case report. memo. 2023;16(3).
Metadaten
Titel
HER2 in focus—gastric cancer
verfasst von
Dr. Aysegül Ilhan-Mutlu
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 4/2023
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00925-x

