Essential news from ASCO 2023 in primary resectable and advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer

Summary

In this short review, we aim to summarize the essential news and highlights in pancreatic cancer that were presented at ASCO 2023. We focus in particular on primary resectable as well as advanced or metastatic disease. Therefore, the first results of the NORPACT-1 trial and the updated data from the NAPOLI-3 study are summarized. We discuss these studies and their potential influence on daily clinical practice with regard to current standard of care.