memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.11.2023 | short review

Essential news from ASCO 2023 in primary resectable and advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer

verfasst von: Patrick Reimann, M.D., Thomas Winder, M.D. PhD

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

In this short review, we aim to summarize the essential news and highlights in pancreatic cancer that were presented at ASCO 2023. We focus in particular on primary resectable as well as advanced or metastatic disease. Therefore, the first results of the NORPACT-1 trial and the updated data from the NAPOLI-3 study are summarized. We discuss these studies and their potential influence on daily clinical practice with regard to current standard of care.
Metadaten
Titel
Essential news from ASCO 2023 in primary resectable and advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer
verfasst von
Patrick Reimann, M.D.
Thomas Winder, M.D. PhD
Publikationsdatum
13.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00931-z