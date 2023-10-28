Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.10.2023 | case report

Fifth-line HER2-directed therapy for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction

A case report

verfasst von: Sophie Roider-Schur, Sybille Machat, Leopold Öhler

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Evaluation of HER2 status and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) combined positive score (CPS) is mandatory in all patients with HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) not only to tailor first-line therapy but also to improve individual survival outcome. However, despite advances in the therapeutic management of metastatic adenocarcinoma of the GEJ, prognosis of these patients remains poor. We report a patient with HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the GEJ who showed significant clinical and radiological benefit to HER2-directed therapy in the fifth-line therapeutic setting.
Literatur
1.
Trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients in the USA and Europe with HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer with disease progression on or after a trastuzumab-containing regimen (DESTINY-Gastric02): primary and updated analyses from a single-arm, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol. 2023;24(7):744–56. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S1470-2045(23)00215-2.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Gastric cancer. Lancet. 2020;396(10251):635–48.
6.
7.
First-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for advanced gastric, gastro-oesophageal junction, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma (CheckMate 649): a randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2021;398(10294):27–40.
8.
9.
10.
Lorenzen S, Thuss-Patience PC, Pauligk C, et al. FOLFIRI plus ramucirumab versus paclitaxel plus ramucirumab for patients with advanced or metastatic adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction as second-line therapy: Interim safety and efficacy results from the phase II RAMIRIS Study (AIO-STO-0415) of the German Gastric Group at AIO. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37:4023. CrossRef
11.
Metadaten
Titel
Fifth-line HER2-directed therapy for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction
A case report
verfasst von
Sophie Roider-Schur
Sybille Machat
Leopold Öhler
Publikationsdatum
27.10.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00928-8