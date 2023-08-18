ASCO 2023: new treatment options in CNS tumors

Summary

Practice-changing therapy for IDH1/2–mutant diffuse glioma was presented at the meeting. Vorasidenib as an oral, brain penetrant, dual inhibitor of mutant IDH1/2 showed very promising results in the phase 3 INDIGO study. Other new treatment approaches including vaccines, immunotherapy and targeted therapy in rare von Hippel–Lindau-associated cerebral hemangioblastomas have shown progress in neuro-oncology.