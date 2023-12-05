Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2023

01.12.2023 | editorial

Editorial

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Ewald Wöll

During the OeGHO (Österreichischen Gesellschaft für Hämatologie und Medizinische Onkologie) and AHOP (Arbeitsgemeinschaft hämatologischer und onkologischer Pflegepersonen) spring meeting 2023 in Innsbruck, the results of the board elections were presented to the general meeting. As the newly elected president, it is important for me to inform you, the readers of memo—Magazine of European Medical Oncology, about the OeGHO and the future projects of our professional society. I am particularly pleased that my colleagues from the Executive Board Team are available for another period and that so many projects can be continued in the proven manner. Prof. Dr. Dominik Wolf, full professor at the University Clinic for Internal Medicine V in Innsbruck and PD Dr. Birgit Grünberger, head of the Department of Oncology in Wiener Neustadt have been newly elected to the Board as 1st and 2nd Vice-President. Prof. Wolfgang Köstler and Prof. Wolfgang Eisterer serve as treasurer and secretary of the OeGHO, respectively. Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Hilbe will support the Board as Past President (Fig.  1).
