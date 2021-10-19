 Skip to main content
18.10.2021 | review Open Access

ASCO 2021—selection of personal highlights in early stage non-small cell lung cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Gudrun Absenger, PD Dr. Andreas Pircher
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This article intends to summarize personal non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights of the virtual ASCO 2021 meeting. Immunotherapy is now a mainstay of advanced stage NSCLC treatment and there are several ongoing studies investigating the role of immunotherapy in early stage NSCLC. At ASCO 2021 the first data on atezolizumab in the adjuvant setting were presented and give a positive signal that immunotherapy will also become an option for patient in early stage NSCLC. Furthermore, overall survival (OS) updates of two studies investigating the effects of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) in the adjuvant setting of EGFR-mutated NSCLC patients were presented. In conclusion ASCO 2021 provided the lung cancer community with inspiring new data especial in early stages and challenges the community with integration of these data into our daily clinical routine.

