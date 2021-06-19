Value of autophagy-related gene 5 (ATG5) expression as a prognostic marker in adults with newly diagnosed acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background Autophagy is considered a pivotal cellular mechanism to cope with stress and maintain homeostasis. It is frequently dysregulated in various types of cancers with some exhibiting excessive and others having reduced autophagy levels.

Aim The goal was to determine autophagy status in newly diagnosed adult acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) patients compared to age- and sex-matched controls. Moreover, its prognostic impact on disease characteristics and response to treatment were evaluated.

Patients and methods Thirty-five newly diagnosed adult ALL patients were recruited and age and sex matched to 15 healthy control subjects. ATG5 expression was measured on diagnosis using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). Cases have been followed up for one year after enrolment into the study.