 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

29.10.2021 | short review

Laboratory thrombophilia screening: essentials for hematologists

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Paul A. Kyrle
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a chronic disease which tends to recur, in particular in patients with a first unprovoked VTE. Recurrence can be prevented by anticoagulants but at the price of bleeding. Identification of patients at high recurrence risk is therefore warranted. One such attempt consists of the routine determination of risk factors of VTE in the laboratory. However, laboratory thrombophilia screening has failed for the following reasons: it consists of measurement of risk factors for a first VTE rather than a second event; a parge proportion of patients with negative thrombophilia screening suffer from recurrence; studies showing a beneficial effect of thrombophilia screening do not exist; thrombophilia screening may confer emotional stress and anxiety. Therefore, patients with VTE should not be routinely screened for laboratory thrombophilia with the intention to optimize the duration of secondary thromboprophylaxis or to identify asymptomatic relatives who may harbor the same defect and may benefit from individual thromboprophylaxis.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1664.0