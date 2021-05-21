21.05.2021 | short review Open Access
Neuroendocrine neoplasms of the lung: a pathology update
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Purpose
Neuroendocrine tumors and neuroendocrine carcinomas in the lung are distinct and separate entities featuring neuroendocrine differentiation, for which an accurate classification is clinically warranted.
Materials and methods
Three perspectives were addressed: (i) diagnostic tools, with the terminology to be used in either resection specimen or small-sized material; (ii) the so-called carcinoid tumors with elevated proliferation rates (mitotic and/or Ki-67 activity); (iii) predictive biomarkers based on immunohistochemical characterization.
Results
We herein provide a pathology update on lung neuroendocrine neoplasm classification that will appear in the forthcoming 5th edition of the WHO Blue Book, including a short discussion about biomarkers, which are presently given full consideration in clinical practice.
Conclusion
The WHO classification on lung neuroendocrine neoplasms is the cornerstone to provide the best clinical management of patients and is the starting point for any investigative insight.