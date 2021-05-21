 Skip to main content
21.05.2021 | short review Open Access

Neuroendocrine neoplasms of the lung: a pathology update

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
MD Dr. Jasna Metovic, MD Dr. Marco Barella, MD, MIAC Prof. Dr. Giuseppe Pelosi
Summary

Purpose

Neuroendocrine tumors and neuroendocrine carcinomas in the lung are distinct and separate entities featuring neuroendocrine differentiation, for which an accurate classification is clinically warranted.

Materials and methods

Three perspectives were addressed: (i) diagnostic tools, with the terminology to be used in either resection specimen or small-sized material; (ii) the so-called carcinoid tumors with elevated proliferation rates (mitotic and/or Ki-67 activity); (iii) predictive biomarkers based on immunohistochemical characterization.

Results

We herein provide a pathology update on lung neuroendocrine neoplasm classification that will appear in the forthcoming 5th edition of the WHO Blue Book, including a short discussion about biomarkers, which are presently given full consideration in clinical practice.

Conclusion

The WHO classification on lung neuroendocrine neoplasms is the cornerstone to provide the best clinical management of patients and is the starting point for any investigative insight.

Literatur
