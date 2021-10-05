Is thymus and activation-regulated chemokine a forgotten diagnostic and minimal residual disease marker in classical Hodgkin lymphoma?

Background

Most patients diagnosed with cHL can be cured today but about 20–30% still experience refractoriness/relapse. Positron emission tomography (PET) has been shown to not be the optimal tool, since 15–20% of patients relapse despite negative PET. There is an unmet need for new markers to predict response to treatment as early as possible and for surveillance of patients after completion of treatment to allow prompt intervention in case of signs of evolving relapse.