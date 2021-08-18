Unresectable pleural mesothelioma—hope or still an unmet medical need?

Summary

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare tumour that originates from the inner linings of the pleural cavity. The majority of cases are associated with exposure to asbestos for what was banned in the European Union in 1991. Due to the long latency between exposure and onset (20–40 years) the peak of MPM in Western Europe will be reached within the next years. Often diagnosed at an unresectable stage, treatment options remain palliative in the majority of cases. The highly aggressive nature of MPM leads to a dismal prognosis with a median overall survival of approximately one year.

Platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with pemetrexed has been the mainstay of first line treatment in unresectable MPM for many years. Only recently, check point inhibitors have found their way into MPM treatment. The results of the phase III CheckMate 743 trial last year have finally led to a paradigm shift in the treatment of unresectable MPM. This trial showed a significant overall survival benefit for the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab over standard chemotherapy, especially in nonepithelioid histology. Apart from histology, predictive biomarkers have not been identified for the treatment of MPM so far. Several trials investigating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors are currently ongoing and give hope to further improve prognosis for our patients.