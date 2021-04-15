Academic relationships between Hungarian professors and the Second Vienna Medical School

An earlier version of this article was presented as a paper at the Sixth International Annual Meeting on History of Pathology and Medicine of the working group “History of Pathology” of the European Society of Pathology in Vienna in May 2019 (see several of the contributions in Volume 170, issue 11–12, September 2020 of the). After Prof. Béla Szende’s sudden death in June 2019, Prof. Attila Zalatnai took over and finalized the text. The authors gratefully acknowledge the help of Dr. László Molnár, director of the Central Archives of Semmelweis University, in assembling the data on Hungarian students at the University of Vienna and to Dr. Katalin Szabó, museum curator at the Semmelweis Museum of Medical History for securing access to Figs.and

Summary

This article discusses the impact of the ‘second’ Vienna Medical School, hallmarked by Karl Rokitansky, Joseph Skoda and Ferdinand Hebra, on the study and practice of medicine in Hungary. Six medical doctors’ lives and achievements are outlined, who formed a bridge between Vienna and Budapest through their studies and work. Four of them returned to Hungary and promoted the cause of medicine and medical education there. Lajos Arányi (1812–1877) founded in 1844 the Institute of Pathology at the University of Pest. János Balassa (1814–1868) took the Chair of the Surgical Department. Ignaz Philip Semmelweis (1818–1865), the ‘Saviour of Mothers’, received a position at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Vienna in 1846. Gustav Scheuthauer (1832–1894) became Arányi’s successor. Each of them continued to keep contact with their tutors in Vienna, especially with Karl Rokitansky, and followed the clinicopathological conception pioneered by the Vienna Medical School regarding diagnostics, treatment and prevention of diseases. Two physicians remained in Vienna: Mór Kaposi (1837–1902), who became known worldwide posthumously due to the connection between Kaposi’s sarcoma and AIDS, was the director of the Department of Dermatology of the Vienna University in 1878. Salomon Stricker (1837–1898) undertook the leadership of the Department of General and Experimental Pathology in 1872.