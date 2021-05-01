30.04.2021 | main topic
Carl Ferdinand von Arlt. One of the famous ophthalmologists of the 19th century—his life in Vienna
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Ferdinand von Arlt (1812–1887) was one of the greatest ophthalmologists of the 19th century. From 1856 to 1883 he was the head of the First University Eye Clinic in Vienna. The aim of this paper is to show the places where he lived during his working life in Vienna, because it has not been written about so far.
Methods
The article is based on an analysis of the data from Viennese address books of that time, the archives of the University of Vienna, medico-historical books, scientific articles, and internet sources.
Results
During his life in Vienna, Ferdinand von Arlt changed his residential address four times. He lived at Glacis, in Wickenburggasse, Mölkerbastei, and Bellariastrasse. He also had a country house not far from Vienna in Pötzleinsdorf. The paper describes in detail the places in Vienna where he lived and the eye clinic at which he worked. A brief biographical review of von Arlt and his family is also given.
Conclusion
Ferdinand von Arlt was an important representative of the Vienna School of Ophthalmology. The places where he stayed in Vienna were close to the eye clinic. The buildings in which he lived were in representative areas in the city of Vienna. Ultimately he had a large modern apartment, as his family grew over time and with him lived his wife, brother, son, and daughter with their families. This work is a contribution to his rich biography and a wish that the places where he lived Vienna not be forgotten.