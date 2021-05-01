Carl Ferdinand von Arlt. One of the famous ophthalmologists of the 19th century—his life in Vienna

Summary

Background Ferdinand von Arlt (1812–1887) was one of the greatest ophthalmologists of the 19th century. From 1856 to 1883 he was the head of the First University Eye Clinic in Vienna. The aim of this paper is to show the places where he lived during his working life in Vienna, because it has not been written about so far.

Methods The article is based on an analysis of the data from Viennese address books of that time, the archives of the University of Vienna, medico-historical books, scientific articles, and internet sources.

Results During his life in Vienna, Ferdinand von Arlt changed his residential address four times. He lived at Glacis, in Wickenburggasse, Mölkerbastei, and Bellariastrasse. He also had a country house not far from Vienna in Pötzleinsdorf. The paper describes in detail the places in Vienna where he lived and the eye clinic at which he worked. A brief biographical review of von Arlt and his family is also given.