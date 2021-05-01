 Skip to main content
30.04.2021 | main topic

Carl Ferdinand von Arlt. One of the famous ophthalmologists of the 19th century—his life in Vienna

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
MD, PhD Prof. Milan Ivanišević
Summary

Background

Ferdinand von Arlt (1812–1887) was one of the greatest ophthalmologists of the 19th century. From 1856 to 1883 he was the head of the First University Eye Clinic in Vienna. The aim of this paper is to show the places where he lived during his working life in Vienna, because it has not been written about so far.

Methods

The article is based on an analysis of the data from Viennese address books of that time, the archives of the University of Vienna, medico-historical books, scientific articles, and internet sources.

Results

During his life in Vienna, Ferdinand von Arlt changed his residential address four times. He lived at Glacis, in Wickenburggasse, Mölkerbastei, and Bellariastrasse. He also had a country house not far from Vienna in Pötzleinsdorf. The paper describes in detail the places in Vienna where he lived and the eye clinic at which he worked. A brief biographical review of von Arlt and his family is also given.

Conclusion

Ferdinand von Arlt was an important representative of the Vienna School of Ophthalmology. The places where he stayed in Vienna were close to the eye clinic. The buildings in which he lived were in representative areas in the city of Vienna. Ultimately he had a large modern apartment, as his family grew over time and with him lived his wife, brother, son, and daughter with their families. This work is a contribution to his rich biography and a wish that the places where he lived Vienna not be forgotten.

