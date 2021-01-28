 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.01.2021 | original article

The snowdrop, wellspring of galanthamine

A brief descriptive and scientific history

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
BPharm, DMSc, DTMH Dimitri A. Cozanitis
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
This work is dedicated to the memory of my tutor and friend, Professor Marcel Bickel.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

A history of the common snowdrop, Galanthus nivalis, is set out in folkloric fashion. Its religious connection is evident as well as the inspiration it arouses in artists and in ordinary persons. It is intended to shed light on the initial works relating to the snowdrop’s alkaloid, galanthamine, performed by Soviet and Bulgarian scientists, which lie buried away and generally remain unknown. A brief history and nature of alkaloids continues with the emphasis placed on galanthamine. Heretofore hidden uses of snowdrops in traditional (folk) medicine are unveiled. An anticholinesterase with central and peripheral activity, feasible clinical indications with galanthamine are described. Certain disorders for which galanthamine has been deemed beneficial are presented for their historical value. Ongoing research regarding drugs and chemicals developed from the snowdrop and galanthamine is mentioned.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1264.0