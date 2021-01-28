The snowdrop, wellspring of galanthamine

Summary

A history of the common snowdrop, Galanthus nivalis , is set out in folkloric fashion. Its religious connection is evident as well as the inspiration it arouses in artists and in ordinary persons. It is intended to shed light on the initial works relating to the snowdrop’s alkaloid, galanthamine, performed by Soviet and Bulgarian scientists, which lie buried away and generally remain unknown. A brief history and nature of alkaloids continues with the emphasis placed on galanthamine. Heretofore hidden uses of snowdrops in traditional (folk) medicine are unveiled. An anticholinesterase with central and peripheral activity, feasible clinical indications with galanthamine are described. Certain disorders for which galanthamine has been deemed beneficial are presented for their historical value. Ongoing research regarding drugs and chemicals developed from the snowdrop and galanthamine is mentioned.