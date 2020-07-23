 Skip to main content
22.07.2020 | review

Premature rupture of the membranes at 16 weeks: report of a successful outcome of pregnancy and review of the literature

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Darko Tomica, Mario Puljiz, MD Luka Marcelić, Damir Danolić, Daniel Haubenberger, Ilija Alvir, Ivica Mamić, Lucija Šušnjar, Peter Diridl
Summary

Prelabor rupture of the fetal membranes (premature rupture of membranes, PROM) before or at the limit of fetal viability is condition associated with significant and serious pediatric morbidity and mortality. It is a rare problem, with an estimated incidence between 0.1 and 0.7%. Management of this condition is one of the most challenging clinical situations in obstetrics. We report the case of a pregnant woman presenting at 16 weeks gestation with ruptured membranes. The course of pregnancy was further complicated by complete placenta previa. Expectant management was undertaken, with term delivery and successful outcome of pregnancy. Expectant management is a reasonable approach in properly selected patients. Better understanding of the mechanisms of spontaneous membrane resealing is needed in order to improve poor outcomes. More published data and evidence are necessary to standardize treatment options for this rare condition.

