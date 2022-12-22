 Skip to main content
21.12.2022 | short communication

Wound healing at a Viennese medical school 200 years ago

verfasst von: Roko Habek, MD, MSc, PhD, PhD Prof. Dubravko Habek

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

This historical account is a departure from the oblivion of the historical circumstances surrounding the introduction of the open method of wound healing by Vincenz Kern, a Viennese professor of surgery in 1809, and which is still used today in most surgical professions. Thanks are also due to the famous Medical University of Vienna from where Kern ultimately established numerous schools throughout Europe, including Croatia, as a then part of the great Austrian Empire.
