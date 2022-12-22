21.12.2022 | short communication
Wound healing at a Viennese medical school 200 years ago
Summary
This historical account is a departure from the oblivion of the historical circumstances surrounding the introduction of the open method of wound healing by Vincenz Kern, a Viennese professor of surgery in 1809, and which is still used today in most surgical professions. Thanks are also due to the famous Medical University of Vienna from where Kern ultimately established numerous schools throughout Europe, including Croatia, as a then part of the great Austrian Empire.
