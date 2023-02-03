 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

02.02.2023 | main topic

A historical delve into neurotrauma-focused critical care

verfasst von: MBBS Mariam ElSaban, MBBS Gaurang Bhatt, HSD Joanna Lee, MBBS Hiren Koshiya, MBBS Taha Mansoor, MBBS Tanya Amal, MD, MBA Rahul Kashyap

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Neurocritical care is a multidisciplinary field managing patients with a wide range of aliments. Specifically, neurotrauma is a rapidly growing field with increasing demands. The history of how neurotrauma management came to its current form has not been extensively explored before. Our review delves into the history, timeline, and noteworthy pioneers of neurotrauma-focused neurocritical care. We explore the historical development during early times, the 18th–20th centuries, and modern times, as well as warfare- and sports-related concussions. Research is ever growing in this budding field, with several promising innovations on the horizon.
Literatur
1.
Ristagno G, Weil MH. History of critical care medicine: the past, the present and the future. In: Gullo A, Lumb PD, Besso J, Williams GF, editors. Intensive and critical care medicine: WFSICCM world federation of societies of intensive and critical care medicine. Milano: Springer; 2009. pp. 3–17. CrossRef
2.
Mead M. Margaret mead on what is a culture? what is a civilization? In: Madden CF, editor. Talks with social scientists Southern Illinois University Press; 1968
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Nulsen FE, Spitz EB. Treatment of hydrocephalus by direct shunt from ventricle to jugular vain. Surg Forum. 1951; 399–403, PMID: 14931257. In eng.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
Metadaten
Titel
A historical delve into neurotrauma-focused critical care
verfasst von
MBBS Mariam ElSaban
MBBS Gaurang Bhatt
HSD Joanna Lee
MBBS Hiren Koshiya
MBBS Taha Mansoor
MBBS Tanya Amal
MD, MBA Rahul Kashyap
Publikationsdatum
02.02.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-01002-4