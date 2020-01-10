 Skip to main content
09.01.2020 | short review Open Access

While I breathe, I hope. Principles of palliative care in chronic breathlessness and advanced lung diseases

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD, PhD, MSc Eva Katharina Masel
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The ancient Latin quote Dum spiro, spero from Cicero means While I breathe, I hope. This article outlines five clinically relevant principles for pulmonary palliative care to treat chronic breathlessness in advanced lung diseases: (1) be aware of the finality of life, (2) palliative care does not mean “doing nothing”, (3) consider interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary therapeutic concepts, (4) conduct future talks and (5) use opioids for refractory breathlessness and think of treatable causes of respiratory distress.

