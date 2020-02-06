05.02.2020 | short review Open Access
AML—is it time to drive a CAR(-T)?
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
The treatment options for newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have substantially improved over the last 5 years. However, even though novel targeted agents (e.g. venetoclax, IDH1/2 and novel FLT-3 inhibitors; cytosolic isocitrate dehydrogenase 1/2 and fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitor) and improved chemotherapeutics (e.g. CPX-351; liposomale Daunorubicin/Cytarabine) are entering clinics, physicians are still confronted with high relapse and treatment failure rates. Thus, novel new strategies are required to improve AML therapy. Application of genetically engineered T cells (i.e. chimeric antigen receptor T cells, CAR-T cells) has proven to be highly effective in B cell-derived neoplasia and early data suggest also a high potential in the treatment of AML. This short review highlights the current approaches but also limitations of CAR-T cell therapy in AML precluding their current routine clinical use. Among a plethora of problems to be overcome, a critical issue will be to find relatively selective actionable targets in AML.