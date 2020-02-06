 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

05.02.2020 | short review Open Access

AML—is it time to drive a CAR(-T)?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Jakob D. Rudzki, Dominik Wolf
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The treatment options for newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have substantially improved over the last 5 years. However, even though novel targeted agents (e.g. venetoclax, IDH1/2 and novel FLT-3 inhibitors; cytosolic isocitrate dehydrogenase 1/2 and fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitor) and improved chemotherapeutics (e.g. CPX-351; liposomale Daunorubicin/Cytarabine) are entering clinics, physicians are still confronted with high relapse and treatment failure rates. Thus, novel new strategies are required to improve AML therapy. Application of genetically engineered T cells (i.e. chimeric antigen receptor T cells, CAR-T cells) has proven to be highly effective in B cell-derived neoplasia and early data suggest also a high potential in the treatment of AML. This short review highlights the current approaches but also limitations of CAR-T cell therapy in AML precluding their current routine clinical use. Among a plethora of problems to be overcome, a critical issue will be to find relatively selective actionable targets in AML.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200206085377_0.594.0_9add536