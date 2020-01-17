 Skip to main content
16.01.2020 | short review

The top ten things that must be known about end of life therapy in patients with advanced cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Gudrun Kreye, Bettina Heidecker, Eva K. Masel
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

End of life is an issue that affects every human being sooner or later. Several aspects at the end of life should not be neglected to achieve good symptom control. Basic knowledge and skills on symptom control and palliative care are important to support patients in this threatening phase of their life. Palliative care should not be provided only at the end of life. The concept of early integration of palliative care is increasingly coming into focus. Nevertheless, at the end of life there are some important facts and issues that should be taken into account. This short article provides a list of ten important facts at the end of life that are important for the authors. Prognostication, early integration, benzodiazepines, death rattle, palliative sedation, standard therapy for refractory dyspnea, opioids in renal failure, psylocibin, denial and reduction of drugs at the end of life will be discussed in detail.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

