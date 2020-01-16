 Skip to main content
15.01.2020 | case report Open Access

Complete remission of disseminated Langerhans cell sarcoma after stem cell transplantation

A case report

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Verena Schlintl, Konstantin Schlick, Gudrun Russ, Simon Peter Gampenrieder, Claudia Monzo Fuentes, Tea Kos, Felix Renneberg, Lukas Rettenbacher, Johann Gradl, Karl Sotlar, Alexander Hoffmann, Univ. Prof. Dr. Richard Greil
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

With fewer than 100 cases described in the English literature so far, Langerhans cell sarcoma represents an orphan malignant disease deriving from histiocytic cells. Clinical course is extremely aggressive and associated with poor survival rates, especially in disseminated condition. Herein, we describe the case of a young patient with fulminant development of metastatic Langerhans cell sarcoma, who achieved persistent remission after polychemotherapy and subsequent high-dose chemotherapy with autologous stem cell transplantation.

Über diesen Artikel

