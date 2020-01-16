Complete remission of disseminated Langerhans cell sarcoma after stem cell transplantation

Summary

With fewer than 100 cases described in the English literature so far, Langerhans cell sarcoma represents an orphan malignant disease deriving from histiocytic cells. Clinical course is extremely aggressive and associated with poor survival rates, especially in disseminated condition. Herein, we describe the case of a young patient with fulminant development of metastatic Langerhans cell sarcoma, who achieved persistent remission after polychemotherapy and subsequent high-dose chemotherapy with autologous stem cell transplantation.