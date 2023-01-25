Update on systemic therapy for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Summary

The treatment landscape of advanced and metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has changed fundamentally over the last two decades with the introduction of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) in 2005 and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) about 10 years later, both demonstrating significantly improved overall survival (OS) rates across all RCC risk categories. Currently, combination therapies represent the standard-of-care in the first-line setting of clear cell RCC in almost all cases. In this short review article, the most recent therapeutic advances in early and advanced stage of clear cell RCC are summarized.