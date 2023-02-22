Best of hematology—2021

Excerpt

The past year held a multitude of challenges for all of us. This was due to the additional workload in the care of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as the changed routine for our hematological patients. It is therefore all the more important to emphasize that despite this additional workload, research in Austria has continued to produce outstanding results. More than 1500 scientific articles have been published in more than 500 journals, ranging from immensely important basic research to internationally widely cited reviews []. …