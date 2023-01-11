Essential news for clinical practice—thyroid cancer

In recent decades, an increase in thyroid cancer (TC) incidence has been observed, mainly due to rising numbers of localized differentiated thyroid cancers (DTC) detected by routine screening for thyroid nodules []. However, while limited stage cases and papillary thyroid cancers (PTC) in particular are diagnosed more frequently, the number of patients with metastatic TC remains stable. According to the recently updated World Health Organization (WHO) classification, thyroid cancer can be subdivided into papillary thyroid cancer (PTC) and follicular thyroid cancer (FTC), supplemented by the more aggressive cohorts termed differentiated high-grade thyroid carcinoma/poorly differentiated thyroid cancer (PDTC) and rare histological entities such as oncocytic carcinomas, which all follow comparable therapeutic algorithms []. Formally, the term DTC referring mainly to PTC and FTC has been withdrawn from the classification but will colloquially still be used in the near future—and in this review—as current studies were designed based on prior classifications. In addition, medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), a rare type of neuroendocrine neoplasm, and anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), the most aggressive type of TC, still constitute distinct entities subject to individual treatment algorithms. This review focuses on current standards and recent (clinical practice-changing) novelties presented from the medical oncologist’s point of view.

Differentiated thyroid cancer—new second-line options

3 ]. Surgery with or without TSH suppression and adjuvant radioactive iodine therapy (RAIT) is the only curative approach for DTC [ 4 ]. Even in case of relapsed disease or primary metastases, RAIT is the standard of care if all deposits are RAI-positive and response intervals between treatments remain reasonable. While different definitions circulate, the current ESMO guideline defines RAIT-refractory disease based on the following criteria: (1) absence of RAI uptake in all or some relevant lesions and/or (2) radiological RECIST progression 6–12 months following RAIT. To the current knowledge, other systemic treatment options discussed in the following article should be exclusively applied in this cohort of patients. The 10-year overall survival (OS) for initially localized DTC is reported to be > 90% but it decreases depending on the histological subtype (e.g., 66% 5‑year OS for PDTC) [].

5 ]. Documentation of radiological disease progression within 12 months before study entry was required. The objective response rate (ORR) was high at 65% despite the protocol allowing pretreatment with other TKIs. Formal OS analyses were negative, but a subgroup investigation suggested a benefit for patients aged 65 + [ 6 ]. Sorafenib (an inhibitor of VEGFR 1–3, RET, and RAF) was studied in the DECISION trial (417 patients randomized in a 1:1 ratio) and also demonstrated a significant PFS benefit of median 5.8 months for placebo versus 10.8 months for sorafenib (HR 0.59, 95%CI 0.45–0.76) [ 7 ]. The ORR was lower at 12%, and radiological progression was required only within 14 months prior to treatment initiation. Toxicities nevertheless are considerable for both compounds with mainly hypertension (41% grade III+), diarrhea (8% grade III+), and fatigue (9% grade III+) for lenvatinib and hand–foot syndrome (20% grade III), diarrhea (6% grade III+), and fatigue (6% grade III+) for sorafenib. To date, both drugs are approved for the upfront treatment of progressive RAIT-refractory DTC. The compound of choice remains at the physician's discretion, often based on the toxicity profile, comorbidities, and tumor burden. In the past, the two multityrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) lenvatinib and sorafenib have been approved for first-line treatment of progressive, RAIT-refractory DTC. Formally, both compounds have proven a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in placebo-controlled phase III studies but there is no direct head-to-head comparison and diverging inclusion criteria as well as supplementary data preclude a straight-forward comparability. In summary, lenvatinib (an inhibitor of VEGFR 1–3, FGFR 1–4, PDGFR alpha, KIT, and RET) was tested in the phase III SELECT study (392 patients randomized in a 2:1 ratio) and resulted in a significant prolongation of median PFS from 3.6 months for placebo to 18.3 months for lenvatinib (hazard ratio [HR] 0.21, 99% confidence interval [CI] 0.14–0.31) [].

4 , 5 ]. This changed following the publication of the COSMIC-311 trial in 2021 [ 8 ], which resulted in approval of cabozantinib for this distinct patient cohort. COSMIC-311 was a randomized phase III study including RAIT-refractory DTC patients with radiological progression following one or two of the approved TKI therapies. In this trial, cabozantinib was applied at a dose of 60 mg daily (i.e., at a lower dose than approved for MTC and importantly in another, not interchangeable formulation). In all, 227 patients were randomized (2:1) to receive cabozantinib or placebo. While the first evaluated endpoint, an objective response rate increase with a prespecified significance level of 0.01, was not met (15% versus 0%, p = 0.028), a planned interim analysis of PFS demonstrated a significant benefit for cabozantinib with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI 0.13–0.36). The median PFS was not reached for cabozantinib versus 1.9 months for placebo, underlining the biological poor prognosis of these patients. The PFS benefit for cabozantinib was independent of prior therapies, i.e., lenvatinib, sorafenib, or both. Toxicities of cabozantinib were in the spectrum of known side effects and included mainly hand–foot syndrome (10% grade III+), hypertension (9% grade III+), and fatigue (8% grade III+), and approximately 55% of patients needed a dose reduction. Following these data, cabozantinib should be considered the second-line therapy of choice in DTC patients who do not have actionable molecular targets, as discussed in the next section of this review. Until recently there was no defined second-line treatment for DTC patients available, due to the lack of sound scientific data except the "hint" of post-TKI activity of lenvatinib based on a small subgroup of pretreated patients in the SELECT study and the loose (eminence-based) guideline recommendation that sequencing of both first-line drugs appears reasonable [].