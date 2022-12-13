 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

12.12.2022 | short review

Hodgkin lymphoma—how much therapy do we need?

verfasst von: Barbara Lehner, Michael Panny

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Over the past few decades, cure rates for Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) have consistently improved with advances in chemotherapy and radiation treatment. However, these therapies—whilst highly effective—may result in significant long-term toxicity with patients being at an increased risk of secondary malignancies, cardiopulmonary long-term toxicity, lower fertility rates and impaired quality of life. Consequently, efforts have been made to reduce side effects while maintaining good response rates. Various studies have examined the possibility of treatment reduction, either through omitting treatment cycles, substances or the radiotherapy component—usually under positron-emission tomography (PET) guidance. Simultaneously, radiation techniques have consistently evolved over the years, with radiation fields decreasing from mantle field radiation commonly used in the 1960s and 1970s to involved site and involved node radiotherapy practiced today. In this review, we aim to provide an overview of the current therapeutic standards across the Hodgkin lymphoma landscape with a particular focus on therapy de-escalation strategies as well as upcoming treatment options with the inclusion of “novel agents” into the first-line and relapsed/refractory setting. Of note, definition of clinical disease stages and corresponding standard of care treatments described in this article are presented according to the GHSG (German Hodgkin Study Group) standards.
Literatur
1.
André MPE, et al. Early Positron Emission Tomography Response-Adapted Treatment in Stage I and II Hodgkin Lymphoma: Final Results of the Randomized EORTC/LYSA/FIL H10 Trial. J Clin Oncol. 2017;1;35(16):1786–94. Jun. CrossRef
2.
Radford J, et al. Results of a trial of PET-directed therapy for early-stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2015;23;372(17):1598–607. Apr. CrossRef
3.
Fuchs M, et al. Positron emission tomographie-guided treatment in early-stage favourable Hodgkin Lymphoma: Final results of the international, randomized phase III HD16 trial by the German Hodgkin Study Group. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37(31):2835–45. CrossRef
4.
Behringer K, et al. Omission of dacarbazine or bleomycin, or both, from the ABVD regimen in treatment of early-stage favourable Hodgkin’s lymphoma (GHSG HD13): an open-label, randomised, non-inferiority trial. Lancet. 2015;385:1418–27. CrossRef
5.
Borchmann P. et al. PET-guided omission of radiotherapy in early-stage unfavourable Hodgkin lymphoma (GHSG HD17): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. Lancet Oncol. 2021;22(2):223–34. Feb. CrossRef
6.
Borchmann P et al. PET-guided treatment in patients with advanced-stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HD18): Final results of an open-label, international, randomised phase 3 trial by the German Hodgkin Study Group. Lancet Oct 20, 2017
7.
Engert A, et al. Reduced intensity of chemotherapy and PET-guided radiotherapy in patients with advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma: an open-label, randomised phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2012;379:1791–9. CrossRef
8.
Straus DJ, et al. Brentuximab vedotin with chemotherapy for stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma (ECHELON-1): 5‑year update of an international, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. Lancet Haematol. 2021;8(6):e410–e21. CrossRef
9.
Damaschin C, et al. Brentuximab vedotin-containing escalated BEACOPP variants for newly diagnosed advanced-stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma: follow-up analysis of a randomized phase II study from the German Hodgkin Study Group. Leukemia. 2022;36(2):580–2. Feb. CrossRef
10.
Casanovas et al. PET-adapted treatment for newly diagnosed advanced Hodgkin lymphoma (AHL2011): a randomised, multicentre, non-inferiority, phase 3 study. Lancet Oncol 2019 Feb;20(2):202–215.
11.
Borchmann S, et al. Active surveillance for nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. Blood. 2019;133(20):2121. CrossRef
12.
Moskowitz CH, et al. Five-year PFS from the AETHERA trial of brentuximab vedotin for Hodgkin lymphoma at high risk of progression or relapse. Blood. 2018;20;132(25):2639–42. Dec. CrossRef
13.
Bröckelmann PJ, Müller H, Casasnovas O, et al. Risk factors and a prognostic score for survival after autologous stem-cell transplantation for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. Ann Oncol. 2017;28:1352–8. CrossRef
14.
Kuruvilla J, KEYNOTE-204 investigators. Pembrolizumab versus brentuximab vedotin in relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. (KEYNOTE-204): an interim analysis of a multicentre, randomised, open-label, phase 3 study. Lancet Oncol. 2021;22(4):512–24. Apr. CrossRef
15.
Shah GL, et al. Transplant strategies in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. Blood. 2018;12;131(15):1689–97. Apr. CrossRef
16.
Evens AM, Advani RH, Helenowski IB, et al. Multicenter phase II study of sequential Brentuximab Vedotin and Doxorubicin, Vinblastin, and Dacarbezine chemotherapy for older patients with untreated classical Hodgkin Lymphoma. J Clin Oncol. 2018;30:3015–22. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Hodgkin lymphoma—how much therapy do we need?
verfasst von
Barbara Lehner
Michael Panny
Publikationsdatum
12.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00856-z