Biomarkers and translational research approaches in breast cancer—an update

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) have shown clinical activity in TNBC patients and are now used in the early setting in addition to the metastatic setting []. Programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression on tumor and on immune cells such as tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and macrophages serves as a predictive biomarker (ESCAT tier I-A) which guides the application of PD-L1-targeting therapies in TNBC patients. PD-L1 expression (prevalence 20–40%) is a prognostic and predictive biomarker in metastatic TNBC but has no predictive role in early TNBC in which pembrolizumab yielded survival benefits regardless of PD-L1 status []. There are some limitations regarding PD-L1 as biomarker, for example in ICI pivotal studies, different applied staining antibodies resulted in the implementation of different scores (for atezolizumab: antibody SP142, immune cell score [IC]; for pembrolizumab: antibody 22C3, combined positive score [CPS]). Furthermore, divergences in PD-L1 positivity rates according to the applied antibody were described []. Further, PD-L1 positivity rates vary according to the organ site with lower PD-L1 positivity rates in metastatic lesions (42.2%), such as in liver (17.4%), skin (23.8%), and bone (16.7%) metastases, compared to primary tumor sites (63.7%) which should be taken into account when planning a biopsy [].