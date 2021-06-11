10.06.2021 | case report
Thyroid metastasectomy for deposits from colorectal cancer: case report and non-systematic review
Background
Colorectal cancer (CRC) commonly presents with distant metastasis, either at presentation (synchronous) or during the disease course (metachronous). Although the most common site of spread includes liver, lung and peritoneum, thyroid metastasis is also rarely reported with unknown natural history.
Case presentation
We report a patient with metachronous colorectal cancer recurrence within the thyroid gland and include an exhaustive literature review of the condition. In all, 68 patients were reported in the literature either as case reports or in case series studies.
Conclusion
Thyroid metastasis from CRC mainly present metachronous, more frequently from colon cancer, being an isolated site of spread or associated with oligometastasis in most patients. Thyroid metastasectomy is reported with good survival. Further reporting and comparing survival of those patients to other sites of spread is encouraged.