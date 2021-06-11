Thyroid metastasectomy for deposits from colorectal cancer: case report and non-systematic review

All data generated or analysed during this study are included in this published article.

Summary

Background Colorectal cancer (CRC) commonly presents with distant metastasis, either at presentation (synchronous) or during the disease course (metachronous). Although the most common site of spread includes liver, lung and peritoneum, thyroid metastasis is also rarely reported with unknown natural history.

Case presentation We report a patient with metachronous colorectal cancer recurrence within the thyroid gland and include an exhaustive literature review of the condition. In all, 68 patients were reported in the literature either as case reports or in case series studies.