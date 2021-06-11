 Skip to main content
10.06.2021 | case report

Thyroid metastasectomy for deposits from colorectal cancer: case report and non-systematic review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Waleed Elnahas, Islam H. Metwally, Wagdi Elkashef
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data and material

All data generated or analysed during this study are included in this published article.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Colorectal cancer (CRC) commonly presents with distant metastasis, either at presentation (synchronous) or during the disease course (metachronous). Although the most common site of spread includes liver, lung and peritoneum, thyroid metastasis is also rarely reported with unknown natural history.

Case presentation

We report a patient with metachronous colorectal cancer recurrence within the thyroid gland and include an exhaustive literature review of the condition. In all, 68 patients were reported in the literature either as case reports or in case series studies.

Conclusion

Thyroid metastasis from CRC mainly present metachronous, more frequently from colon cancer, being an isolated site of spread or associated with oligometastasis in most patients. Thyroid metastasectomy is reported with good survival. Further reporting and comparing survival of those patients to other sites of spread is encouraged.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

