Surgical management of colorectal liver metastases—a practical clinical approach

While parenchymal-sparing hepatectomy follows the idea of preserving as much non-tumorous liver tissue as possible, it is still considered to be oncologically equivalent to anatomic liver resections []. The concept of preoperative double-vein embolization (portal vein and hepatic vein embolization) is based on the induction of hypertrophy in the future liver remnant (FLR). Especially in patients with a small FLR, double-vein embolization of the diseased lobe can result in augmentation of the FLR, thus facilitating curative resection at a later timepoint (usually 2–6 weeks) []. In addition, the principle of two-stage hepatectomy consists of two liver resections, where during the first surgery a tumor clearance from the planned FLR is performed. Subsequently, the contralateral portal vein is ligated or embolized, in order to induce hypertrophy of the FLR. Once this has been achieved, the remaining tumor burden will be resected during the second surgery []. Lastly, the so-called ALPPS procedure is a variant of two-stage hepatectomy. Similar to the conventional strategy, the first operation aims at clearing all tumor mass from the FLR. Following this, the contralateral portal vein is ligated and the liver is divided along the intended transection line without destroying the remaining vascular and biliary pedicles of the FLR. After sufficient FLR augmentation has been accomplished, the remaining hepatic metastases are removed during the second stage, mostly extended liver resection [].