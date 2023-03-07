Resident evaluations: what are the predictors of future negative outcomes in surgical education? | springermedizin.at
Skip to main content

Home

Fachgebiete

Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Onko News AUSTRIA
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke

Zeitschriften

Zeitungen

Fortbildungen

DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen

Podcast

Gesundheitspolitik

Praxis

Leben

Jobs

Erweiterte Suche
Login
nach oben
European Surgery

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

06.03.2023 | original article

Resident evaluations: what are the predictors of future negative outcomes in surgical education?

verfasst von: MD Thomas Szabo Yamashita, MD Sarah Lund, PhD Vicky J. -H. Yeh, MD Mariela Rivera, MD Travis J. McKenzie, MD John M. Stulak, William S. Harmsen, Feven Abraha, MD Stephanie F. Heller, MD James W. Jakub

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Evaluation variables that correlate with future negative outcomes in surgery allow for actionable steps and early intervention. Diverse evaluation systems have been used to quantify progression of residents. This study assessed our internal evaluation system to evaluate for variables that could predict negative outcomes in surgical education and, secondarily, whether differences in resident rating existed based on faculty–resident gender dyad.

Methods

This is a retrospective single-institution review of general surgery resident evaluations (2008–2020). Demographics, simulation lab, technical skill, and percentile for overall clinical performance are given by attendings. Logistic regression models were used to determine whether any factors were associated with negative resident outcomes and to determine if the faculty–resident gender dyad influenced evaluation ratings.

Results

A total of 3117 evaluations of 116 residents were included (66% male). Twenty negative outcomes were identified. In univariate logistic regression model American Board of Surgery In-Service Training Exam (ABSITE) scores, simulation lab scores and technical evaluations ≤ 20th percentile were associated with negative outcomes (p = 0.04). In multivariate analysis, no variables were associated with negative outcomes. Male staff tended to grade residents lower than female staff, independent of resident gender.

Conclusion

Although multiple subjective and objective variables, including national standardized tests, of surgical trainees are measured and reported, none of the variables collected over 10 years in 116 residents including over 3000 evaluations were independently associated with negative outcomes. This points to a need for development of new objective variables that can predict negative outcomes in residency. Preemptive identification of “at-risk” residents remains elusive.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Staats C. Understanding Implicit Bias. 6.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
Metadaten
Titel
Resident evaluations: what are the predictors of future negative outcomes in surgical education?
verfasst von
MD Thomas Szabo Yamashita
MD Sarah Lund
PhD Vicky J. -H. Yeh
MD Mariela Rivera
MD Travis J. McKenzie
MD John M. Stulak
William S. Harmsen
Feven Abraha
MD Stephanie F. Heller
MD James W. Jakub
Publikationsdatum
06.03.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-023-00797-9