Training in vascular trauma surgery for non-vascular surgeons

Summary

Background The experience of general and trauma surgeons in vascular trauma management has decreased with sub-specialization of surgery and working hours restrictions. We introduce a vascular trauma surgery skills course established to train German military surgeons prior to their deployment to conflict areas.

Methods The intention and implementation of the vascular trauma course for non-vascular surgeons is described in detail.

Results In hands-on courses, participants learn and train basic vascular surgical techniques on more realistic extremity, neck, and abdominal models with pulsatile vessels. A fundamental and an advanced course each provide military as well as civilian surgeons from different non-vascular specialties with a surgical skill set including direct vessel sutures, patch angioplasty, anastomosis, thrombectomy, and resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) in order to render them capable of managing major vascular injuries.