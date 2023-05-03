Skip to main content

02.05.2023 | main topic

Remote training and evaluation of a simulator-based training course for complex endovascular procedures

verfasst von: Markus Plimon, MD, Jürgen Falkensammer, MD, Fadi Taher, MD, Amun Hofmann, MD, Afshin Assadian, MD

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Summary

Background

Intimate knowledge of the materials used in endovascular aortic interventions is essential for trainees and supporting staff taking part in an endovascular intervention. Training courses can help to familiarize trainees with the equipment. However, the pandemic has changed the landscape of hands-on training courses significantly. Therefore, we developed a training course including an educational recording of the procedure to transfer knowledge about the materials used during endovascular interventions and radiation exposure reduction.

Methods

We produced a video depicting cannulation of the left renal artery in a silicon cast of an aorta and its major side branches under C‑arm fluoroscopy. A presentation using the video was given to the trainees. The trainees were randomized into a control and an intervention group. Their performance was filmed and rated on a standardized five-point scale in the style of the OSATS global rating scale. The intervention group was remeasured after additional training time.

Results

In total, 23 trainees participated in the training and agreed to have their performance recorded. The control and intervention groups showed no difference in the assessed performance metrics during their initial attempt. However, after receiving additional training, the intervention group significantly improved in all evaluated metrics.

Conclusion

Our data add to the growing evidence that simulator-based training can help to increase trainees’ understanding and performance of relevant skills. A standardized and evidence-based validation process for simulators could improve their acceptance in the medical field.
Stahl CM, Meisinger QC, Andre MP, Kinney TB, Newton IG. Radiation risk to the fluoroscopy operator and staff. AJR Am J Roentgenol. 2016;207(4):737–44. CrossRefPubMed
Martin JA, Regehr G, Reznick R, et al. Objective structured assessment of technical skill (OSATS) for surgical residents. Br J Surg. 1997;84(2):273–8. PubMed
Rosen MA, DiazGranados D, Dietz AS, et al. Teamwork in healthcare: key discoveries enabling safer, high-quality care. Am Psychol. 2018;73(4):433–50. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Alaker M, Wynn GR, Arulampalam T. Virtual reality training in laparoscopic surgery: a systematic review & meta-analysis. Int J Surg. 2016;29:85–94. CrossRefPubMed
Taher F, Plimon M, Isaak A, et al. Ultrasound-guided percutaneous arterial puncture and closure device training in a pulsatile model. J Surg Educ. 2020;77(5):1271–8. CrossRefPubMed
Bearman M, O’Brien R, Anthony A, et al. Learning surgical communication, leadership and teamwork through simulation. J Surg Educ. 2012;69(2):201–7. CrossRefPubMed
