Remote training and evaluation of a simulator-based training course for complex endovascular procedures

Summary

Background Intimate knowledge of the materials used in endovascular aortic interventions is essential for trainees and supporting staff taking part in an endovascular intervention. Training courses can help to familiarize trainees with the equipment. However, the pandemic has changed the landscape of hands-on training courses significantly. Therefore, we developed a training course including an educational recording of the procedure to transfer knowledge about the materials used during endovascular interventions and radiation exposure reduction.

Methods We produced a video depicting cannulation of the left renal artery in a silicon cast of an aorta and its major side branches under C‑arm fluoroscopy. A presentation using the video was given to the trainees. The trainees were randomized into a control and an intervention group. Their performance was filmed and rated on a standardized five-point scale in the style of the OSATS global rating scale. The intervention group was remeasured after additional training time.

Results In total, 23 trainees participated in the training and agreed to have their performance recorded. The control and intervention groups showed no difference in the assessed performance metrics during their initial attempt. However, after receiving additional training, the intervention group significantly improved in all evaluated metrics.