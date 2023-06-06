Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

05.06.2023 | original article

Revisiting the Epworth sleepiness scale

Is excessive daytime sleepiness still a valid screening tool for obstructive sleep apnea in a population at risk?

verfasst von: Hrvoje Puretić, MD, Assist. Prof. Marijana Bosnar Puretić, MD, PhD, Assoc. Prof. Gordana Pavliša, MD, PhD, Prof. Marko Jakopović, MD, PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Objective

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common medical problem with numerous comorbidities and high costs. Since the introduction of the Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS), excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) has been considered the most common and prominent symptom of OSA. Aim of this study was to re-evaluate the ESS for detection of OSA in a population at risk compared to the gold standard overnight polysomnography (PSG).

Methods

A total of 266 patients (mean age 57.9 ± 11.6 years; 189 men and 77 women), referred to our sleep laboratory for probable OSA, were given ESS followed by an overnight PSG. The ESS values were compared to PSG apnea hypopnea index (AHI) with sensitivity (SE), specificity (SP), positive predictive value (PPV), negative predictive value (NPV) and diagnostic accuracy (DA) calculated for ESS. The positive cut-off value for ESS was ≥ 10 and for AHI ≥ 5.

Results

Only 92 (34.6%) subjects had a positive ESS. An OSA was diagnosed by PSG in 213 (80.1%) subjects: 46 having mild, 37 moderate and 130 severe apnea. Most subjects with positive ESS (88.0%) were found to have OSA but most subjects with a negative ESS (75.9%) were also positive for OSA (42% with AHI ≥ 30). The area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve for ESS was 0.60 (95% confidence interval, CI 0.54–0.66; p = 0.020) with SE 38.0%, SP 79.3%, PPV 88.0%, NPV 24.1% and DA 46.2%.

Conclusion

It was found that excessive daytime sleepiness, measured by ESS, is not a valuable screening tool for OSA, especially when the test is negative. Other screening tests that involve additional parameters, beside daytime sleepiness alone, should be considered.
Literatur
1.
American Academy of Sleep Medicine. International classification of sleep disorders. 2nd ed. Diagnostic and coding manual. Westchester, IL: American Academy of Sleep Medicine; 2005.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Young TB. Epidemiology of daytime sleepiness: definitions, symptomatology, and prevalence. J Clin Psychiatry. 2004;65(16):12–6. PubMed
8.
9.
10.
11.
Chervin RD. Use of clinical tools and tests in sleep medicine. In: Kryger MH, Roth T, Dement WC, editors. Principles and practice of sleep medicine. St Louis: Elsevier Saunders; 2011. p. 666. CrossRef
12.
13.
14.
Iber C, Ancoli-Israel S, Chesson AL Jr., Quan SF. The AASM manual for the scoring of sleep and associated events: rules, terminology, and technical specification. Westchester, IL: American Academy of Sleep Medicine; 2007.
15.
Berry RB, Budhiraja R, Gottlieb DJ, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, et al. Rules for scoring respiratory events in sleep: update of the 2007 AASM manual for the scoring of sleep and associated events. Deliberations of the sleep apnea definitions task force of the American academy of sleep medicine. J Clin Sleep Med. 2012;8(5):597–619. https://​doi.​org/​10.​5664/​jcsm.​2172. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
17.
18.
19.
Smolley LA, Ivey C, Farkas M, Faucette E, Murphy S. Epworth sleepiness scale is useful for monitoring daytime sleepiness. J Sleep Res. 1993;22:389.
20.
21.
22.
23.
El-Sayed IH. Comparison of four sleep questionnaires for screening obstructive sleep apnea. Egypt J Chest Dis Tuberc. 2012;61(4):433–41. CrossRef
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
Young T, Finn L, Peppard PE, et al. Sleep disordered breathing and mortality: eighteen-year follow-up of the Wisconsin sleep cohort. Sleep. 2008;31(8):1071–8. PubMedPubMedCentral
29.
30.
Marshall NS, Wong KK, Liu PY, Cullen SR, Knuiman MW, Grunstein RR. Sleep apnea as an independent risk factor for all-cause mortality: the Busselton health study. Sleep. 2008;31(8):1079–85. PubMedPubMedCentral
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
Kribbs N, Getsy J, Dinges D. Investigation and management of daytime sleepiness in sleep apnea. In: Saunders N, Sullivan C, editors. Sleeping and Breathing. New York: Marcel Dekker; 1993. p. 575.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
49.
Société de Pneumologie de Langue Française, Société Française d’Anesthésie Réanimation, Société Française de Cardiologie, Société Française de Médecine du Travail, Société Française d’ORL, Société de Physiologie, Société Française de Recherche et de Médecine du Sommeil. Recommandations pour la pratique clinique syndrome d’apnées hypopnées obstructives du sommeil de l’adulte. Rev Mal Respir. 2010;27(7):806–33. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​rmr.​2010.​05.​011. CrossRef
50.
Metadaten
Titel
Revisiting the Epworth sleepiness scale
Is excessive daytime sleepiness still a valid screening tool for obstructive sleep apnea in a population at risk?
verfasst von
Hrvoje Puretić, MD
Assist. Prof. Marijana Bosnar Puretić, MD, PhD
Assoc. Prof. Gordana Pavliša, MD, PhD
Prof. Marko Jakopović, MD, PhD
Publikationsdatum
05.06.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02213-4