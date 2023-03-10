Statements of Austrian hospices and palliative care units after the implementation of the law on assisted suicide

Qualitative findings

3 Number of organizations/units Explicit statements on the assisted suicide Sterbeverfügungsgesetz in February 2022 Additional explicit statements on the assisted suicide Sterbeverfügungsgesetz in August 2022 Palliative care units 43 6 1 Public 34 0 1 Christian 9 6 – Hospice 14 3 – Public 9 1 – Christian 5 2 – TOTAL 57 9 1 There are 43 palliative care units in Austria; of these, 9 are run by Christian organizations and the rest are publicly funded. Additionally, there are 14 hospices, 5 of which are run by Christian organizations. During the first round of data collection in February 2022, 6 explicit statements on the websites of palliative care units (all of them were Christian) and 3 explicit statements on the websites of hospices (1 publicly funded and 2 funded by Christian organizations) were found. In August 2022, i.e. 6 months later this had hardly changed and only 1 additional statement of a publicly funded palliative care unit was added (see Table).

4 Number of organizations/units Indirect information on the assisted suicide Sterbeverfügungsgesetz in February 2022 Additional indirect information on the assisted suicide Sterbeverfügungsgesetz in August 2022 Palliative care units 43 3 1 Public 34 1 1 Christian 9 2 – Hospice 14 0 1 Public 9 0 1 Christian 5 0 – TOTAL 57 3 2 In February 2022, indirect information could be found on one publicly funded palliative care unit and on two palliative care units funded by Christian organizations (both of which had also published an explicit statement). In August 2022, 2 additional indirect statements could be found, 1 from a public palliative care unit and 1 from a public hospice (see Table).

In summary, 9 explicit statements were found in February 2022, and only 1 explicit statement was added in August 2022, giving a total of 10 explicit statements 8 months after the AS law was introduced. Another 5 additional indirect forms of information were found (3 in February 2022 and 2 in August 2022).

Of all 57 palliative care and hospice institutions (43 palliative care units, 14 hospices), only 11 stated a position on AS on their websites. As 2 official statements were used by 3 institutions each, 13 different statements were analyzed in total (6 direct and 7 indirect; see Supplementary Table 5).

An analysis of the statements revealed the following three themes that are presented in narrative form using quotations from web-based publications to explore each theme in depth. The statements are marked with Sx (direct statement number “x”) or Ix (indirect statement number “x”). An asterisk (Sx*) is added in cases where the hospital/hospice is run by a Christian organization.

This qualitative study of Austrian hospices and palliative care institutions’ web-based statements about AS shows that only a few institutions shared statements. These covered three main themes: 1) demarcation: denial of involvement and judgment of AS, 2) duty: handling of requests and describing the target group of care recipients, and 3) explanation: experience, values, concerns, and demands.

Theme 1: demarcation All statements denied any form of involvement in AS. They mentioned that the hospice or palliative care unit was no place for such action and nor would they provide help in carrying it out. Some statements were very short and clear, such as “Inpatient accompaniment of an assisted suicide is not carried out on the palliative care ward” (S6). Others added an explanation, such as “We reject any form of participation in assisted suicide. (…) The mission statement of our hospital from 2018 says as follows: ‘It is part of our earthly life that it comes to an end—but we do not actively participate in it’” (S2*). Another statement specified that “Our employees are not allowed to take any actions that help in a suicide. (…) We would like to point out that our facility is not a place for assisted suicide” (S1*). This demarcation and the statements of the palliative institutions were often accompanied by a judgment of AS. The statements devalued and interpreted AS. An example of such devaluation is the statement that “If, despite our best efforts, a person living or being cared for in one of our facilities decides to take the step of AS, we convey that we do not condone and will not support it” (S1*, emphasis by the authors of this paper). Another statement mentioned that AS is not regarded as “dignified dying” (S2*). Judgment was also obvious in the interpretation of requests for AS. Statements repeatedly mentioned requests as a “cry for help”; for example, “The wish to kill is often a cry for help and an expression of existential suffering” (I2*) and “Perhaps it is a call for help for attention?” (S4*). One palliative care unit deemed the demand for AS as being equal to experiencing oneself as a burden and stated: “We will in no way participate in allowing people who feel like a burden to disappear from our society” (S5*); however, one institution underlined in their statement that they discussed such requests openly and without judgment (S2*). Judgment is also obvious in the choice of words and imagery. In general discourse, neutral expressions are mostly used to avoid stigmatization, such as “Assistierter Suizid” or “Assistierte Selbsttötung” in German; however, one palliative care unit used the German expression “Assistierter Selbst mord ” (S5*, emphasis by the authors of this paper), which has a connotation of murder and illegality. Furthermore, this statement did not differentiate between AS and killing on demand. The pictorial language added another layer of judgment. The websites showed a photo of a candle in pure darkness that was not illuminated by the light (S1*); a photo of wilted, dreary sunflowers with their heads hanging (I2*) and a mural of a Christian person with the text “God may not hear you according to your will, but He hears you for your salvation” (S2*), a sentence ascribed to the theologian Saint Augustine of Hippo (354–430 AD). Thus, the imagery added to the judgement that was expressed in the text.

Theme 2: duty In taking a position regarding requests for AS, the palliative care units and hospices often shared in their statements how they planned to handle these requests in practice, what they saw as their duty, and the target group they cared for. Overall, the statements on AS also included mission statements, and the institutions claimed their engagement in caring for, accompanying, and treating people who need support and in offering conversation, empathetic attention, symptom relief, dignified living, and the best possible quality of life. This included minimizing fear and reducing suffering (see S1*, S2*, I4*). One palliative care unit emphasized that “Palliative care (…) would also like to accompany patients who, in their distress, express the wish to ‘want to die’” (S6). Concerning how the institutions wanted to react to the demand for AS, several mentioned repeatedly that they would “take it seriously” (see S1*, S2*, S5*, I2*). This was further explained with the wish to understand and the aim to explore reasons and circumstances. They hoped to provide an open, value-free discussion and to give space. Additionally, it was stated that together with the individual, they planned to look for alternatives, provide consolation and relief, and provide care through different approaches and with the help of an interprofessional team (S1*, S5*). The statements also highlighted accepting the right to free self-determination and the will of the patient/resident (S1*, S2*, S4*, S5*). There was only one exception, which stated “Human dignity lies solely in one’s existence—and is not dependent on self-determination and meaning” (S4*). The statements further emphasized several times that the institutions were “open for everyone” (S2*) but highlighted that they especially focused on “people who need care, treatment or support for their lives” (S1*) or on “particularly vulnerable people” (S2*). It was repeatedly mentioned that nobody should be left alone (S1*, I3*, I4*). The statements also mentioned that the institutions offered help and support for relatives, friends, and loved ones of the patients and the employees (S1*, S2*).