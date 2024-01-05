Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Open Access 04.01.2024 | images in clinical medicine

“A star is born”—A unique case of an intranasal foreign body

verfasst von: Alexandros Andrianakis, Peter Valentin Tomazic

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
A 16-year-old girl presented to the otorhinolaryngology outpatient clinic with a 10-year history of unilateral nasal airway obstruction and foul-smelling nasal discharge. The anterior rhinoscopy showed a large irregular mass in the nasal cavity consisting of extensive crusting and inflammatory granulation tissue (Fig. 1a). Computed tomography of the paranasal sinuses revealed a vertically situated hyperdense foreign body with surrounding soft tissue density in the right common middle meatus (Fig. 1b,c). Endoscopic sinus surgery with the patient under general anesthesia was further scheduled in order to remove the foreign body. During surgery, a yellowish-black foreign body in the shape of a star was successfully removed in toto (Fig. 1d). The respective foreign body was a foam star that has triggered a local inflammatory reaction and had developed into a rhinolith after some time. The star was probably put in the nose by the patient herself many years ago as a child, which she could not remember. The further postoperative follow-up remained free of complications and the patient no longer reports any sinus symptoms.

Funding

No funding was received for conducting this study.

Declarations

Conflict of interest

A. Andrianakis and P.V. Tomazic declare that they have no competing interests.

Ethical standards

For this article no studies with human participants or animals were performed by any of the authors. All studies performed were in accordance with the ethical standards indicated. All information that could be used to potentially identify the patient was removed. Informed consent for publication was obtained from the patient.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

