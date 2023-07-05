Anzeige
04.07.2023 | original article
High-density lipoprotein (HDL) has an impact on myeloma outcome: Lower HDL associates with worse progression-free survival
Summary
Background
Multiple myeloma (MM) staging is based on beta‑2 MG, albumin, LDH levels, and the presence of chromosomal abnormalities. We aimed to evaluate the impact of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) on myeloma outcomes.
Materials and methods
This study included 148 individuals; 68 patients diagnosed with MM and 80 age, sex, comorbidity-matched controls. The relationship between HDL and myeloma stage and the association between HDL and progression-free survival (PFS) were analyzed.
Results
Sixty-five percent of patients were male in each group. Mean HDL level was higher in the control group than myeloma group (52.6 ± 15.02 mg/dl versus 33.79 ± 12.71) (p < 0.001). According to ISS, 39 patients (57%) had advanced stage (ISS-III) disease. To assess the optimal cut-point for HDL that makes a difference in PFS, the X‑tile software program was used and in line with the created plots, the myeloma cohort was divided into two groups as HDL < 28 and ≥ 28 mg/dl. Twenty-two patients (32.4%) were in HDL < 28 group. According to the ISS, HDL < 28 group had more advanced disease than the HDL ≥ 28 group (p = 0.008). Twenty-nine patients (42.6%) progressed or died during the follow-up and 15 of these were in the HDL < 28 group. Time to progression was shorter in patients who were in the HDL < 28 group (median, 22 versus 40 months, p = 0.03). There was no statistically significant difference between these groups in terms of overall survival (p = 0.708).
Conclusion
Myeloma patients have lower HDL than controls and HDL < 28 mg/dl associates with advanced-stage disease and shorter PFS. Therefore, HDL can be a surrogate prognostic marker in myeloma.