Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

04.07.2023 | original article

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) has an impact on myeloma outcome: Lower HDL associates with worse progression-free survival

verfasst von: Işıl Erdoğan Özünal, MD, Emrah Kılıçaslan, Tayfun Elibol, Erman Öztürk

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Multiple myeloma (MM) staging is based on beta‑2 MG, albumin, LDH levels, and the presence of chromosomal abnormalities. We aimed to evaluate the impact of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) on myeloma outcomes.

Materials and methods

This study included 148 individuals; 68 patients diagnosed with MM and 80 age, sex, comorbidity-matched controls. The relationship between HDL and myeloma stage and the association between HDL and progression-free survival (PFS) were analyzed.

Results

Sixty-five percent of patients were male in each group. Mean HDL level was higher in the control group than myeloma group (52.6 ± 15.02 mg/dl versus 33.79 ± 12.71) (p < 0.001). According to ISS, 39 patients (57%) had advanced stage (ISS-III) disease. To assess the optimal cut-point for HDL that makes a difference in PFS, the X‑tile software program was used and in line with the created plots, the myeloma cohort was divided into two groups as HDL < 28 and ≥ 28 mg/dl. Twenty-two patients (32.4%) were in HDL < 28 group. According to the ISS, HDL < 28 group had more advanced disease than the HDL ≥ 28 group (p = 0.008). Twenty-nine patients (42.6%) progressed or died during the follow-up and 15 of these were in the HDL < 28 group. Time to progression was shorter in patients who were in the HDL < 28 group (median, 22 versus 40 months, p = 0.03). There was no statistically significant difference between these groups in terms of overall survival (p = 0.708).

Conclusion

Myeloma patients have lower HDL than controls and HDL < 28 mg/dl associates with advanced-stage disease and shorter PFS. Therefore, HDL can be a surrogate prognostic marker in myeloma.
Cartier S, Zhang B, Rosen VM, Zarotsky V, Bartlett JB, Mukhopadhyay P, Wagner S, Davis C. Relationship between treatment effects on progression-free survival and overall survival in multiple myeloma: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published clinical trial data. Oncol Res Treat. 2015;38(3):88–94. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1159/​000375392. CrossRefPubMed
