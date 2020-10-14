Revisional surgery for recurrent benign bile duct strictures

Summary

Background Bile duct injuries during cholecystectomy are not rare and may have significant long-term morbidity. Treatment of these injuries is complex and needs a multidisciplinary approach. This study aims to evaluate the results of revisional surgery performed for recurrent biliary strictures that developed after a prior repair.

Methods Patients who had been surgically treated for a major biliary injury during open or laparoscopic cholecystectomy and operated on for recurrent stricture in our institute were reviewed retrospectively. A total of 11 patients who were referred to the surgery clinic were included.

Results The median length of stay after revisional surgery was 9 days (range 5–30 days). Five patients (45%) had experienced at least one postoperative complication. The median follow-up period was 36 months (range 5–69 months). Terblanche clinical scores of all patients were 1 or 2 at their last clinical visit. None of the 11 patients required reoperation and no mortality was seen during the postoperative period.