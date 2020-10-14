 Skip to main content
13.10.2020 | original article

Revisional surgery for recurrent benign bile duct strictures

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Timucin Erol, Ass. Prof. Ahmet Dogrul, Prof. Osman Abbasoglu
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Bile duct injuries during cholecystectomy are not rare and may have significant long-term morbidity. Treatment of these injuries is complex and needs a multidisciplinary approach. This study aims to evaluate the results of revisional surgery performed for recurrent biliary strictures that developed after a prior repair.

Methods

Patients who had been surgically treated for a major biliary injury during open or laparoscopic cholecystectomy and operated on for recurrent stricture in our institute were reviewed retrospectively. A total of 11 patients who were referred to the surgery clinic were included.

Results

The median length of stay after revisional surgery was 9 days (range 5–30 days). Five patients (45%) had experienced at least one postoperative complication. The median follow-up period was 36 months (range 5–69 months). Terblanche clinical scores of all patients were 1 or 2 at their last clinical visit. None of the 11 patients required reoperation and no mortality was seen during the postoperative period.

Conclusion

Although revisional biliary surgery for recurrent biliary strictures is a challenging procedure, these revisions can be performed with favorable results. Meticulous preoperative evaluation and implementation of precise surgical technique are essential to achieve long-term success.

