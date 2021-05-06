Programmed death ligand 2 expression plays a limited role in adenocarcinomas of the gastroesophageal junction after preoperative chemotherapy

Background

The effects of cytotoxic chemotherapy on the expression of programmed death ligand 2 (PD-L2) are unknown and little is known about how the tumor microenvironment changes following neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (AEG). Recently, a number of studies reported that cytotoxic chemotherapy affects the expression levels of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and its ligand 1 (PD-L1). Regarding PD-L2, the second known ligand of PD‑1, no data on potential changes in expression patterns in patients with preoperatively treated AEG are available. The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of cytotoxic chemotherapy on PD-L2 expression in patients with resectable AEG.