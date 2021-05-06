 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

05.05.2021 | original article Open Access

Programmed death ligand 2 expression plays a limited role in adenocarcinomas of the gastroesophageal junction after preoperative chemotherapy

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Gerd Jomrich, Dagmar Kollmann, Lavinia Wilfing, Sanja Radosavljevic, Dariga Ramazanova, Robin Ristl, Richard P. Grose, Aysegül Ilhan-Mutlu, Matthias Preusser, Christina Fassnacht, Yi-Chien Tsai, MD, PhD Prof. Emmanuella Guenova, MD Prof. Sebastian F. Schoppmann
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The effects of cytotoxic chemotherapy on the expression of programmed death ligand 2 (PD-L2) are unknown and little is known about how the tumor microenvironment changes following neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (AEG). Recently, a number of studies reported that cytotoxic chemotherapy affects the expression levels of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and its ligand 1 (PD-L1). Regarding PD-L2, the second known ligand of PD‑1, no data on potential changes in expression patterns in patients with preoperatively treated AEG are available. The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of cytotoxic chemotherapy on PD-L2 expression in patients with resectable AEG.

Methods

Consecutive patients with locally advanced AEG treated with preoperative cytotoxic chemotherapy were included. PD-L2 expression by cancer cells (CCs) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) was investigated in samples of paired diagnostic biopsies and resected tumor specimens by immunohistochemistry using two different anti-PD-L2 antibodies.

Results

Included were 40 patients with AEG and available paired tumor tissue samples. PD-L2 expression was observed in one diagnostic biopsy sample by CCs and in one diagnostic biopsy sample by TILs. There was no difference concerning the expression levels measured by the two antibodies.

Conclusion

In contrast to previously published studies reporting PD-L2 expression rates of up to 50% in AEGs, in our cohort, PD-L2 expression seems to play no significant role in AEG.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1455.0