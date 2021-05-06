05.05.2021 | original article Open Access
Programmed death ligand 2 expression plays a limited role in adenocarcinomas of the gastroesophageal junction after preoperative chemotherapy
- Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
The effects of cytotoxic chemotherapy on the expression of programmed death ligand 2 (PD-L2) are unknown and little is known about how the tumor microenvironment changes following neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (AEG). Recently, a number of studies reported that cytotoxic chemotherapy affects the expression levels of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and its ligand 1 (PD-L1). Regarding PD-L2, the second known ligand of PD‑1, no data on potential changes in expression patterns in patients with preoperatively treated AEG are available. The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of cytotoxic chemotherapy on PD-L2 expression in patients with resectable AEG.
Methods
Consecutive patients with locally advanced AEG treated with preoperative cytotoxic chemotherapy were included. PD-L2 expression by cancer cells (CCs) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) was investigated in samples of paired diagnostic biopsies and resected tumor specimens by immunohistochemistry using two different anti-PD-L2 antibodies.
Results
Included were 40 patients with AEG and available paired tumor tissue samples. PD-L2 expression was observed in one diagnostic biopsy sample by CCs and in one diagnostic biopsy sample by TILs. There was no difference concerning the expression levels measured by the two antibodies.
Conclusion
In contrast to previously published studies reporting PD-L2 expression rates of up to 50% in AEGs, in our cohort, PD-L2 expression seems to play no significant role in AEG.