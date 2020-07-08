 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.07.2020 | original article

Safety and feasibility of single-incision laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal inguinal hernia repair: a retrospective comparative analysis of 163 patients

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Jin Won Lee, Eun Young Kim, Altanzul Bat-Ulzii, Ashish Ranjan Sharma, M.D. Hae Sung Kim
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data and materials

The material supporting the conclusion of this study has been included in the manuscript.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

To analyze the benefit and feasibility of single-incisional laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal (SIL TEP) repair compared with those of conventional laparoscopic TEP (CL TEP).

Methods

The procedure of laparoscopic herniorrhaphy includes medial, lateral, and sac dissection with mesh positioning. The actual procedure performed during SIL TEP is the same as those of CL TEP, except for the number of incisions. We performed SIL TEP in 23 patients with an inguinal hernia. The operative and short-term outcomes, including postoperative complications and recurrence, were analyzed and compared with 140 cases of CL TEP.

Results

Age, gender, BMI, comorbidity, ASA score, and types of hernia were similar in both groups. Also, operation time, open or transabdominal preperitoneal conversion rate, length of hospital stay, postoperative complication rate, and recurrence were not significantly different between the two groups.

Conclusion

SIL TEP is as feasible and safe a procedure as laparoscopic herniorrhaphy. Surgeons familiar with single-incision laparoscopic surgeries like appendectomy or cholecystectomy can begin to perform SIL TEP for hernia repair.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.863.0