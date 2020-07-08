Safety and feasibility of single-incision laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal inguinal hernia repair: a retrospective comparative analysis of 163 patients

The material supporting the conclusion of this study has been included in the manuscript.

Summary

Objective To analyze the benefit and feasibility of single-incisional laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal (SIL TEP) repair compared with those of conventional laparoscopic TEP (CL TEP).

Methods The procedure of laparoscopic herniorrhaphy includes medial, lateral, and sac dissection with mesh positioning. The actual procedure performed during SIL TEP is the same as those of CL TEP, except for the number of incisions. We performed SIL TEP in 23 patients with an inguinal hernia. The operative and short-term outcomes, including postoperative complications and recurrence, were analyzed and compared with 140 cases of CL TEP.

Results Age, gender, BMI, comorbidity, ASA score, and types of hernia were similar in both groups. Also, operation time, open or transabdominal preperitoneal conversion rate, length of hospital stay, postoperative complication rate, and recurrence were not significantly different between the two groups.