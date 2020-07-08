07.07.2020 | original article
Safety and feasibility of single-incision laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal inguinal hernia repair: a retrospective comparative analysis of 163 patients
Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Summary
Objective
To analyze the benefit and feasibility of single-incisional laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal (SIL TEP) repair compared with those of conventional laparoscopic TEP (CL TEP).
Methods
The procedure of laparoscopic herniorrhaphy includes medial, lateral, and sac dissection with mesh positioning. The actual procedure performed during SIL TEP is the same as those of CL TEP, except for the number of incisions. We performed SIL TEP in 23 patients with an inguinal hernia. The operative and short-term outcomes, including postoperative complications and recurrence, were analyzed and compared with 140 cases of CL TEP.
Results
Age, gender, BMI, comorbidity, ASA score, and types of hernia were similar in both groups. Also, operation time, open or transabdominal preperitoneal conversion rate, length of hospital stay, postoperative complication rate, and recurrence were not significantly different between the two groups.
Conclusion
SIL TEP is as feasible and safe a procedure as laparoscopic herniorrhaphy. Surgeons familiar with single-incision laparoscopic surgeries like appendectomy or cholecystectomy can begin to perform SIL TEP for hernia repair.