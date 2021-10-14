 Skip to main content
13.10.2021 | original article

Comparing predicted and observed morbidity and mortality between emergency laparotomies conducted during the day and overnight at a district general hospital

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MBBS Dr. James Livingstone, MBBS MRCS Dr. Md Mahfooz Buksh, MBBS BSc FRCS Mr Marcos Kostalas, MBBS MSc FRCS Mr Kumaran Ratnasingham
Summary

Background

It is generally expected that emergency laparotomies performed at night confer a higher risk and thus outcomes are worse. This study hopes to determine whether there is a difference in risk of cases presenting at night, and overall outcome.

Methods

Data were retrospectively obtained using local notes archival software to obtain predicted and observed mortality, ASA (American Society of Anesthesiologists) grade and length of stay of emergency laparotomies conducted between August 2019 and March 2020. Day cases were defined as knife to skin time (KTS) between 08:00 and 19:59, whilst night cases were defined as KTS between 20:00 and 07:59.

Results

In all, 81 emergency laparotomies were performed during day-time hours over the 8‑month period; 32 were performed overnight. Median ASA grade was 3 for both. Median length of stay was similar: 11 day, 12 overnight. Median P-POSSUM (Portsmouth Physiological and Operative Severity Score for enUmeration of Mortality and Morbidity) morbidity score of day cases was 52% compared to 53.2% at night. Median mortality score of day cases was 5.6%, whilst at night was 2.7% (p = 0.27). Observed mortality after day cases was 13.5%, and overnight was 9.3%. Observed morbidity was 46.9% after day cases and 50% overnight.

Conclusion

There was no statistically significant difference between predicted or observed morbidity and mortality between emergency laparotomies conducted during the day and those conducted overnight.

