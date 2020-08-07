Retinal pigment epithelial characteristics in eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Summary

Purpose The aim of this study was to assess retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) and retinal structural changes in eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) during long-term follow-up and to evaluate morphological markers potentially influencing prognosis.

Methods A total of 18 eyes of 18 patients with neovascular AMD were examined subsequent to completion of the Avastin Versus Lucentis in Age Related Macular Degeneration (MANTA) study following a mean period of 84 months (range 69–93 months). After receiving a loading dose of 3 intravitreal anti-VEGF injections subsequent to baseline of the MANTA study, patients were treated as needed (pro re nata, PRN). Functional and morphological changes were assessed, the latter using spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT).

Results Retinal/RPE atrophy generally increased significantly during follow-up compared to baseline (fibrosis 28% vs. 89%, p = 0.0001, geographic atrophy, GA 0% vs. 67%, p = 0.0002, RPE porosity 61% vs. 100%, p = 0.009) whereas regenerative alterations tendentially increased until 3 months and then subsequently declined until the last visit (RPE thickening 28% vs. 11%, p = 0.22 and intraretinal hyperreflective foci 89% vs. 78%, p = 0.39).