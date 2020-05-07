 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

06.05.2020 | original article

HbA1c level decreases in iron deficiency anemia

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Seher Çetinkaya Altuntaş, Mehtap Evran, Emel Gürkan, Murat Sert, Tamer Tetiker
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) is the major form of glycosylated hemoglobin. There are conflicting data on changes in HbA1c levels in patients with iron deficiency anemia (IDA). The present study aimed to investigate the effects of HbA1c levels in the presence of IDA, the effects of iron treatment on HbA1c levels, as well as the relationship between the severity of anemia and HbA1c levels in patients without diabetes.

Design and methods

A total of 263 patients without diabetes mellitus (DM) who were admitted to Cukurova University, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Endocrinology and Hematology or who were followed up in this clinic and diagnosed as having IDA were included in the study. A total of 131 patients had IDA. The control group comprised 132 age-matched and sex-matched healthy individuals.

Results

The mean HbA1c level was significantly lower in the group with IDA (5.4%) than in the healthy control group (5.9%; p < 0.05). When the patients were divided into three groups according to the severity of anemia through Hb levels, HbA1c levels were observed to decrease as the severity of the anemia increased (5.5%, 5.4%, and 5%, respectively; p > 0.05). The HbA1c levels of the patients with IDA were higher after iron therapy (from 5.4 ± 0.5 to 5.5 ± 0.3; p = 0.057). The mean hemoglobin (Hb), hematocrit (Hct), mean cell volume (MCV), mean corpusculer hemoglobin (MCH), and ferritin values also increased after iron therapy (p < 0.05).

Conclusion

The study results showed that IDA was associated with low HbA1c levels, and increased after iron therapy. Based on the study findings, it is necessary to consider the possible effects of IDA on HbA1c levels.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.752.0