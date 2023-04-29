Physical activity levels respiratory and peripheral muscle strength and pulmonary function in young post-COVID-19 patients

Summary

Objective Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) causes permanent problems, even mild severity. The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are still unknown. This study aimed to investigate physical activity levels, respiratory and peripheral muscle strength, and pulmonary function in the long term in young adult COVID-19 patients who recovered from mild disease.

Methods This cross-sectional study was carried out at least 6 months after the COVID-19 diagnosis, 54 patients with COVID-19 (median age: 20 years) and 46 controls (median age: 21 years) were compared. Functional status (post-COVID-19 functional status scale), respiratory (maximum inspiratory and expiratory pressures (MIP, MEP)) and peripheral muscle strength (dynamometer), pulmonary function (Spirometry), dyspnea and fatigue (modified Borg scale), and physical activity levels (International Physical Activity Questionnaire) were evaluated. ClinicalTrial number: NCT05381714.

Results Patients with COVID-19 measured and percent predicted MIP and MEP were statistically decreased compared with the controls ( p < 0.05). Shoulder abductors muscle strength ( p < 0.001) and the number of individuals with low physical activity levels were significantly higher in patients compared with controls ( p = 0.048). Pulmonary function, quadriceps muscle strength, exertional dyspnea, and fatigue scores were similar in groups ( p > 0.05).