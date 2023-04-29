Skip to main content

28.04.2023 | original article

Physical activity levels respiratory and peripheral muscle strength and pulmonary function in young post-COVID-19 patients

A cross-sectional study

verfasst von: Musa Güneş, PT, MsC, Metehan Yana, PT, PhD, Meral Boşnak Güçlü, PT, PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Objective

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) causes permanent problems, even mild severity. The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are still unknown. This study aimed to investigate physical activity levels, respiratory and peripheral muscle strength, and pulmonary function in the long term in young adult COVID-19 patients who recovered from mild disease.

Methods

This cross-sectional study was carried out at least 6 months after the COVID-19 diagnosis, 54 patients with COVID-19 (median age: 20 years) and 46 controls (median age: 21 years) were compared. Functional status (post-COVID-19 functional status scale), respiratory (maximum inspiratory and expiratory pressures (MIP, MEP)) and peripheral muscle strength (dynamometer), pulmonary function (Spirometry), dyspnea and fatigue (modified Borg scale), and physical activity levels (International Physical Activity Questionnaire) were evaluated. ClinicalTrial number: NCT05381714.

Results

Patients with COVID-19 measured and percent predicted MIP and MEP were statistically decreased compared with the controls (p < 0.05). Shoulder abductors muscle strength (p < 0.001) and the number of individuals with low physical activity levels were significantly higher in patients compared with controls (p = 0.048). Pulmonary function, quadriceps muscle strength, exertional dyspnea, and fatigue scores were similar in groups (p > 0.05).

Conclusion

Respiratory and peripheral muscle strength and physical activity levels are adversely affected in patients with COVID-19, even though the patients were mildly affected in the long term. Also, symptoms such as dyspnea and fatigue may persist. Therefore, these parameters should be evaluated in the long term, even in young adults who are mildly affected by COVID-19.
