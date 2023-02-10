Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epidemiology of severe burns

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has challenged the healthcare system for almost 2 years now and affects the management and treatment of intensive care unit (ICU) patients worldwide. Specialized centers for severely burned patients are also confronted with various issues, both in terms of triage and treatment approaches. Recent literature prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic described the epidemiological characteristics of severely burned patients, but very little detailed information on this special patient population has been published since the pandemic began. Two studies reported fewer inpatient admissions of critically burned patients due to the globally ordered lockdowns, but further data are limited at the present time. This retrospective study aims to address this limitation by recording epidemiological peculiarities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic based on a relatively large patient population. Differences in burn severity, gender distribution, accident association and mortality are discussed, in order to clarify if the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the overall number of inpatient admissions at the Center for Severe Burn Injuries. Furthermore, we want to investigate if the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the epidemiological distribution of patient sex, burn severity and burn extent. The globally ordered lockdowns resulted in a drastic shift of everyday life to the domestic sphere, which is why this study also intends to highlight differences in the cause and context of the accident mechanisms of critically burned patients. Current data suggest that the risk of future pandemic diseases is constantly increasing due to ongoing globalization, livestock husbandry and growing populations []. As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the drastic impact that a lack of preparedness can have on both the economy and global health, another aim of this study is to describe the relevance of adequately equipped specialized burn centers for potential future situations.

Methods

A retrospective cohort study has been conducted over a period of 24 months, starting in March 2019 and ending in March 2021. To evaluate the epidemiological characteristics of severe burns during the pandemic, patients were divided into two observational periods. The first period covers all patients admitted to the Center for Severe Burn Injuries of the Medical University of Vienna between 12 March 2019 and 11 March 2020, representing the time before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second period includes all patients who were admitted between 12 March 2020 and 11 March 2021, representing patients admitted during the pandemic.

The data collection was carried out at the University Clinic for Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at Vienna General Hospital between May and June 2021. To ensure data protection, a password-protected, anonymized data table was created. Each patient was assigned a sequential number within this table.

The study includes all patients older than 18 years who were treated in the period from 12 March 2019 to 11 March 2021 in the context of an injury caused by flame, scalding, explosion, contact with solid matter, electric current, electric arc, acid and others in the Center for Severe Burn Injuries of the Medical University of Vienna. A standardized case report form based on WHO guidelines was used for data collection, including information on patient sociodemographics (age, gender), pre-existing health conditions, burn characteristics and etiology (total body surface area (TBSA), depth of the burn, affected body parts, cause of injury), admission and discharge date, length of stay at the Center for Severely Burned Patients, survival of the patients (yes/no), abbreviated burn severity index (ABSI) score of each patient and PCR test results for SARS-CoV‑2 virus. In cases of an incomplete data set, patients were not included in the study in order to ensure adequate results. Three patients who would initially have met the inclusion criteria were excluded due to this stipulation. A total of 114 patients were included in the study, of which only 1 patient had a positive PCR test result for the SARS-CoV‑2 virus at the time of admission.

2 4 3 ] and calculated robust standard errors and P -values to control for mild violation of the distribution assumption. To evaluate the influence of sex on the ICU admissions we ran a generalized mixed model with and without sex as covariate. Subsequently, we performed a χ2-test to compare the two models. The week of admission and the week of discharge from the ICU for each ICU patient before the COVID-19 pandemic (year 2019–2020) and during the COVID-19 pandemic (year 2020–2021) was recorded. For each week during the two intervals, we counted the number of patients in ICU care. From this, we calculated the number of patients per month and per year. These counts are plotted in Fig.and. Next, we performed regression analysis using a generalized linear model, assuming a Poisson distribution of the ICU admissions per week data, to see whether or not the counts are dependent on the year of data recording. We performed a goodness of fit test, as implemented in the R‑package vcd [] and calculated robust standard errors and-values to control for mild violation of the distribution assumption. To evaluate the influence of sex on the ICU admissions we ran a generalized mixed model with and without sex as covariate. Subsequently, we performed a χ-test to compare the two models.

Ethical approval was obtained from the Ethics Committee of the Medical University of Vienna in May 2021 prior to the data collection and statistical analysis. (#1422/2021).