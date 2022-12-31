 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

30.12.2022 | main topic

Relationship between exercise capacity and impulse oscillometry parameters after COVID-19 infections

verfasst von: MD Ipek Candemir, MD Pinar Ergun, MD Mustafa Engin Şahin, MD Harun Karamanli

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

After COVID-19 infection, persistent exercise intolerance, changes in lung function have been shown. Our aim is to investigate the correlation between impulse oscillometry (IOS) parameters and exercise capacity by using incremental and endurance shuttle walk tests (ISWT, ESWT) and investigate the factors and parameters which might have an effect on both IOS parameters and exercise capacity tests.

Method

The patients who had a history of COVID-19 were enrolled into cross-sectional study according to inclusion criteria. The IOS parameters, ISWT, ESWT, smoking status, time since COVID-19 diagnosis, length of hospital stay, forced vital capacity (FVC), forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), body mass index (BMI), fat-free mass index (FFMI), dyspnea, hospital anxiety-depression and fatigue severity scores were recorded.

Results

The study comprised 72 patients, 71% of whom were male, with a mean age of 54 ± 10 years. After COVID-19 diagnosis, the median duration was 3 (min: 1, max: 5) months and 51 (71%) of the patients were hospitalized. The FEV1 and FVC values were in normal range. The area of reactance (AX), resonance frequency (Fres), reactance at 20 Hz (X20) and the difference between resonance at 20 and 5 Hz (R5–20) correlated with both ISWT and ESWT. The FEV1 correlated with all IOS parameters (p < 0.05). Reactance correlated with FFMI (p = 024, r = 0.267), different according to hospitalization (p = 0.02).

Conclusion

In COVID-19 survivors, there could be correlations between IOS parameters and exercise capacity; and between these parameters and FEV and FVC. Furthermore, small airway disease with normal spirometric functions could be related to decreased exercise capacity in COVID-19 survivors regardless of concomitant diseases, BMI, smoking status and time since COVID-19 diagnosis.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Gupta N, Sachdev A, Gupta D. Oscillometry: a reasonable option to monitor lung functions in the era of COVID-19 pandemic. Pediatr Pulmonol. 2020;56(1):14–5. CrossRef
12.
13.
14.
Solway S, Brooks D, Lacasse Y, Thomas S. A qualitative systematic overview of the measurement properties of functional walk tests used in the cardiorespiratory domain. Chest. 2001;119(1):256–70. CrossRef
15.
Desiraju K, Agrawal A. Impulse oscillometry: the state-of-art for lung function testing. Lung India. 2016;33(4):410–6. CrossRef
16.
17.
18.
Berger KI, Reibman J, Oppenheimer BW, Vlahos I, Harrison D, Goldring RM. Lessons from the World Trade Center disaster: airway disease presenting as restrictive dysfunction. Chest. 2013;144(1):249–57. CrossRef
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
Fletcher CM. Standardised questionnaire onrespiratory symptoms: a statement preparedand approved by the MRC Committee onthe etiology of Chronic Bronchitis (MRCbreathlessness score). Br Med J. 1960;2:1665.
24.
Aydemir O, Guvenir T, Kuey L. Validity and reliability of Turkish version of hospital anxiety and depression scale. T Psider. 1997;8:280–7.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
Metadaten
Titel
Relationship between exercise capacity and impulse oscillometry parameters after COVID-19 infections
verfasst von
MD Ipek Candemir
MD Pinar Ergun
MD Mustafa Engin Şahin
MD Harun Karamanli
Publikationsdatum
30.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02137-5