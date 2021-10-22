Ovarian cancer—ASCO annual meeting update 2021

Summary

The 2021 ASCO annual meeting did not change clinical practice in the treatment of ovarian cancer, but several interesting studies were presented that might have clinical impact in the future. One phase III study, by demonstrating no improved overall survival for an extended maintenance duration of bevacizumab treatment, supports the current standard of care of 15 months of bevacizumab for first-line maintenance. Data on Poly(ADP-ribose)-polymerase inhibitors (PARP inhibitors) again confirmed their marked clinical benefit, most prominently in certain biomarker subpopulations. Finally, new drug candidates with promising clinical activity include agents targeting ATR, Wee1, and folate receptor alpha.