 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

12.10.2021 | short review

Pancytopenia—a diagnostic challenge?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Klaus Geissler
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Pancytopenia is a condition in which there is a lower-than-normal number of red and white blood cells and platelets in the blood. The spectrum of causes for the decrease of one or more blood cell lineages is broad including increased destruction, pooling by spleen, loss of blood cells, decreased production due to toxic and/or immune-mediated mechanisms and abnormalities due to clonal/malignant hematopoiesis. In this article common and/or typical causes of pancytopenia are presented with special emphasis on more or less disease specific features that may be useful clues in the differential diagnosis of this blood picture abnormality.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1641.0