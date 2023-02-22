Lymphomas off the beaten track

Tipp Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen Tipp schließen

Excerpt Lymphomas are a large and heterogenous group of malignancies of the lymphatic system. Most arise from the B‑cells such as the common entities, diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma or follicular lymphoma, which together represent nearly two thirds of all lymphomas. Novel treatment strategies, such as CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor engineered (CAR)-T cells or bispecific antibody therapies, evolved from the treatment of these B‑cell malignancies and have become standard of care. But what is the current status of lymphomas that have seen less public interest in recent years? This issue of memo sets a focus on the advances and current status on a few of “the other” lymphoma entities. …