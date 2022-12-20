Theranostics in prostate cancer

PSMA is a type II transmembrane glycoprotein receptor containing about 750 amino acids. In benign prostatic cells, it is localized to the cytoplasmic and apical part of the prostate epithelium. As malignant transformation occurs, PSMA is commonly transferred from the cytoplasm to the luminal surface of the prostatic ducts, where it presents a large extracellular domain to ligands []. The biological function of PSMA remains unclear, but it is hypothesized to have a transport function because PSMA ligands are internalized through endocytosis. Furthermore, research suggests a 100- to 1000-fold increase in PSMA expression in prostatic adenocarcinoma versus benign prostatic tissue [].

In general, PSMA PET/CT is more accurate for staging than CT and bone scan for high-risk disease but to date no outcome data exist. However, one additional limitation must be understood is that PSMA expression is not present in prostate cancer patients only. In literature, several other malignant tumors like hepatic cell cancer, bladder cancer, renal cell carcinoma, breast cancer, non-small lung cancer, adrenocortical cancer, colon cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, celiac ganglioma, multiple myeloma, atypical meningioma and glioma, central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, acute lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma, osteosarcoma, thyroid cancer, melanoma, but also nonmalignancies like hemangiomas, bone disease like Paget’s disease and osseous fibrosis or inflammation may be associated with a PSMA expression high enough to be visualized by PSMA PET/CT []. Even in patients after radical prostatectomy with a PSA value < 0.05 ng/ml may show false-positive results []. Therefore, in unclear findings, additional biopsy is mandatory to rule out secondary malignancies.

The clinical impact of PSMA-PET/CT in the detection of pelvic lymph nodes prior to radical prostatectomy or local radiotherapy was addressed in the OSPREY trial, a prospective phase 2/3 multicenter trial withF‑DCFPyL []. The poor sensitivity of only 40% in the detection of histologically proven metastatic pelvic lymph nodes and the sensitivity of 60% in the detection of lymph nodes greater than 0.5 cm in size means that PSMA-PET/CT cannot be recommended in general for initial staging. The low sensitivity of 40% in pelvic lymph nodes was also reported in another prospective phase 3 trial withGa-PSMA-11 []. The clinical value of PSMA PET/CT was shown in the CONDOR study, a multicenter phase 3 trial []. In patients presenting with biochemical recurrence of PSA ≥ 2 ng/ml and normal or only suspected morphological recurrence on conventional imaging, PSMA PET/CT showed a sensitivity of 91% in the detection of histologically proven metastases. Clinical management was changed in 64% of patients after the PSMA PET/CT was obtained. Another international multicenter trial included more than 1000 prostatic cancer patients with biochemical recurrence (PSA > 0.2 ng/ml and normal results in conventional radiological and scintigraphic bone imaging) and showed PSMA-expressing lesions in PSMA PET/CT in 65% of patients investigated []. A positive scintigraphic result was more likely to be reported in patients with a Gleason score of 7 or higher (< 0.001, 95% Cl 1.25–1.65), in patients who were initially treated with local ablative radiotherapy (< 0.001, 95% Cl 1.42–1.76) and in patients with a mean PSA doubling time less than 10 months (< 0.001, 95% Cl 0.97–0.99) or in patients with an increased PSA value ≥ 4 and below 10 ng/ml (< 0.001, 95% Cl 1.47–1.97) at the time of the PSMA PET/CT. Fig.shows the association between a positive PET/CT scan result and the Gleason score of patients, and Fig.illustrates the association between PSMA PET/CT and PSA values. A treatment modification was reported in 57% of patients after the PSMA PET/CT information was obtained. However, a limitation of this study was that no PSMA-positive lesions were confirmed by biopsy. PSA as the main predictor of a positive PSMA PET/CT scan was also reported in another multicenter study with more than 2000 patients with biochemical PSA recurrence with 44.8% PSMA-positive scans at PSA < 0.25 ng/ml up to 96.2% at PSA > 10 ng/ml,< 0.001 []. A recently published prospective study in patients with newly diagnosed prostate cancer and with pathological confirmation of PSMA-positive scan results reported a malignancy in 74% of taken biopsies. In a second group of patients with biochemically recurrent disease, the malignancy rate was even higher with 89% [].

PSMA-targeted imaging has been extensively investigated for primary staging and restaging of prostate cancer patients; most of these studies were single-center studies and did not include histological verification of metastatic sites visualized by PSMA PET/CT. For primary staging, the sensitivity for detection based on individual lesions ranged from 33 to 92% and the specificity ranged from 82 to 100% []. In a recent publication with patients with histologically proven prostate cancer, initial staging was planned and patients were randomly assigned to conventional imaging with CT and bone scanning or toGa PSMA-11 PET/CT. First-line imaging was done within 21 days following randomization. Patients crossed over unless three or more distant metastases were identified. PSMA PET/CT demonstrated a 27% (95% Cl 23–31) greater accuracy than that of conventional imaging at 92% (95% Cl 88–95) versus 65% (95% Cl 60–69;< 0.0001). The sensitivity for primary staging was reported to be 85% (95% Cl 74–96) for PSMA PET/CT as compared to only 38% (95% Cl 24–52) for conventional imaging; the specificity was 98% (95% Cl 95–100) for PSMA PET/CT and 91% (95% Cl 85–97) for conventional imaging [].

Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is validated for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer, although patients with negative or equivocal MRI undergo biopsy for false-negative concerns. The additive value of PSMA PET/CT was shown in a prospective multicenter study in 156 patients with PI-RADS 3–5 []. PSMA PET/CT showed PSMA expression in 73% of patients and were positive in 81% in the combined PSMA/MRI evaluation. Combined MRI/PSMA PET/CT improved the negative predictive value compared with MRI alone with 91% versus 72%, test ratio = 1.27 (1.11–1.39,< 0.001). The sensitivity was improved at 97% versus 83% (< 0.001); however, specificity was reduced at 40% versus 53% (= 0.011). In addition, 5 patients (4 with ISUP 2 and 1 with ISUP 3) were missed with PSMA PET/CT and MRI indicating the necessity of an additional biopsy.

PSMA molecules can be labeled with short-lived positron-emitting tracers like fluorine-18, gallium-68, or copper-64 (physical half-lives range between 110 min and 12.8 h) and whole-body PET/CT scans can be easily recorded with the patient in the supine body position within 20–30 min after intravenous (IV) injection of the radiolabeled compound. There is no evidence that one of these tracers is superior to the others; however, direct comparative studies in individual patients in literature are rare. There is only one study indicating that the sensitivity ofF‑PSMA-11 was not inferior toGa-PSMA-11 in prostate cancer patients for primary staging and in patients with biochemical PSA recurrence []. In the last 2 years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvedGa-PSMA-11 and a PSMA ligandF‑pifluolastat (Pylarify®, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., N. Billerica, MA, USA) for routine clinical application. In Europe, European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval is still pending.

Targeted treatment with PSMA

Beta-emitting radioisotopes, such as lutetium-177 (177Lu), are one of the favored types of radioisotopes with a relatively long physical half-life of 6.6 days, permitting delivery of a high radiation dose to prostate cancer cells. After binding of 177Lu-PSMA on the cell surface of PSMA-expressing tumor cells, an internalization process of the radiocompound into the cytoplasm of tumor cells will cause apoptosis of tumor cells by DNA double strand cleavage in the cell nucleus. The short maximal tissue penetration of only 2 mm minimizes the radiation burden to normal tissues improving overall drug compatibility. In general, this treatment can be offered as outpatient or inpatient care, depending on national legal regulations.

Secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), progression free survival (PFS), PSA progression-free survival, objective tumor response, and pain response. A PSA reduction > 50% was reported in 66% (95% Cl 56–75) of patients treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617 as compared to 37% (95% Cl 27–46, p < 0.001) of patients treated with cabazitaxel. The secondary endpoint risk of tumor progression could be improved by 37% (HR 0.63; 95% Cl 0.45–0.85; p = 0.002). At 12 months, a radiographic PFS or a PSA PFS was reported in 19% (95% Cl 12–27) of patients treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617 as compared to only 3% (95% Cl 1–9) of patients treated with cabazitaxel. However, the median PFS showed no difference with 5.1 months (3.4–5.7) in patients treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617 and 5.1 months (2.8–6.0) in patients treated with cabazitaxel. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) grade 3 or 4 were reported in 54% of patients treated with cabazitaxel and in 33% treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617. A PSA reduction > 50% was reported in 66% (95% Cl 56–75) of patients treated withLu-PSMA-617 as compared to 37% (95% Cl 27–46,< 0.001) of patients treated with cabazitaxel. The secondary endpoint risk of tumor progression could be improved by 37% (HR 0.63; 95% Cl 0.45–0.85;= 0.002). At 12 months, a radiographic PFS or a PSA PFS was reported in 19% (95% Cl 12–27) of patients treated withLu-PSMA-617 as compared to only 3% (95% Cl 1–9) of patients treated with cabazitaxel. However, the median PFS showed no difference with 5.1 months (3.4–5.7) in patients treated withLu-PSMA-617 and 5.1 months (2.8–6.0) in patients treated with cabazitaxel. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) grade 3 or 4 were reported in 54% of patients treated with cabazitaxel and in 33% treated withLu-PSMA-617. The most frequently reported adverse events in patients treated withLu-PSMA-617 were thrombopenia, anemia, and fatigue. Tableshows the TEAE in both treatment groups in more detail. The OS results were presented separately at ASCO 2022 and showed no statistical difference in the two groups. The median follow-up time was then 36 months and the OS reported was 19.1 months in patients withLu-PSMA-617 and 19.8 months in patients treated with cabazitaxel (NS). A subgroup analysis including 61 patients, who were not included in the published study because of low PSMA expression in the PSMA PET/CT or a positiveF‑FDG PET result and who then received either cabazitaxel orLu-PSMA-617, showed an OS of only 11.0 months at the 36 month follow-up [].

177Lu-PSMA-617 and standard of care (SOC) as compared to patients treated with SOC alone. SOC was defined by each study center and could include hormonal treatment including abiraterone and enzalutamide, bisphosphonates, denosumab, radiation therapy, or glucocorticoid at any dose [ 19 ]. The VISION trial became the first international multicenter phase 3 trial randomizing in a 2:1 fashion to treat patients withLu-PSMA-617 and standard of care (SOC) as compared to patients treated with SOC alone. SOC was defined by each study center and could include hormonal treatment including abiraterone and enzalutamide, bisphosphonates, denosumab, radiation therapy, or glucocorticoid at any dose [].

