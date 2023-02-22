 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2023

01.02.2023 | editorial

Austrian Society for Hematology and Medical Oncology (OeGHO) spring meeting 2023

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Ewald Wöll

Excerpt

Over the last few years, substantial improvements have been made in terms of diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up in the field of hematology and medical oncology. The latest news, updates of the standard of care, and future perspectives as well as personal interpretations and practical advice will be given at the Frühjahrstagung der Österreichischen Gesellschaft für Hämatologie & Medizinische Onkologie 2023 in Innsbruck. In this issue of memo, several papers review important topics will be covered during the meeting. …
