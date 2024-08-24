Isolated pulmonary valve endocarditis (IPE) is a very rare disease with a reported incidence of only 1–2% of all cases of infective endocarditis []. Published risk factors include congenital cardiac malformation, right heart failure, sepsis, intravenous drug use, and placement of a central venous catheter or pacemaker []. This article describes the case of a 49-year-old IPE patient with systemic bacteremia.

Case description

1 Streptococcus agalactiae, Staphylococcus haemolyticus and Staphylococcus pettenkoferi were detected. The patient was transferred to the cardiology ward and switched to antibiotic therapy with cefazolin and daptomycin in accordance with the antibiogram. Further diagnostic work-up revealed a carious tooth status and a necrotizing ulcer of the right second toe, most likely due to type 2 diabetes. One tooth was extracted and the ulcerated toe was amputated. Moreover, guideline-recommended antidiabetic therapy was initiated. In consultation with the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery of our partner hospital, a conservative approach was primarily recommended; however, pulmonary valve replacement with a homograft was eventually performed due to persistently elevated infection parameters and the lack of improvement in echocardiographic findings. In fact, subsequent follow-up TEE, as demonstrated in the attached loops S1–S3, revealed progressive valve destruction with subsequent valve dysfunction. Fig. 1 Vegetation at the pulmonary valve in transthoracic and transesophageal echocardiography. a Parasternal short axis view showing the vegetation on the pulmonary valve ( red arrow ). b Transesophageal echocardiography showing the vegetation at the pulmonary valve ( red arrow ) and the tricuspid valve ( blue arrow ) without any vegetation. c Transesophageal echocardiography showing the mitral valve ( green arrow ) and tricuspid valve ( blue arrow ) without any vegetation. d Transesophageal echocardiography showing the aortic valve without any vegetation ( purple arrow ) × A 49-year-old male patient presented to the emergency department with fever and body aches. Laboratory tests showed increased infection and cholestasis parameters. Sonography revealed cholecystolithiasis, so the patient was admitted to the gastroenterology ward with suspected cholecystitis. An antibiotic regimen was established, but no improvement in the general condition of the patient could be achieved. Computed tomography of the thorax and abdomen revealed pericardial effusion and multiple peripheral pulmonary emboli. Thus, we performed transthoracic (TTE) and transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), where an isolated pulmonary valve endocarditis with a vegetation of 4 cm was detected (Fig.; Videos S1–S3). In the microbiological processing of the blood cultures,andwere detected. The patient was transferred to the cardiology ward and switched to antibiotic therapy with cefazolin and daptomycin in accordance with the antibiogram. Further diagnostic work-up revealed a carious tooth status and a necrotizing ulcer of the right second toe, most likely due to type 2 diabetes. One tooth was extracted and the ulcerated toe was amputated. Moreover, guideline-recommended antidiabetic therapy was initiated. In consultation with the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery of our partner hospital, a conservative approach was primarily recommended; however, pulmonary valve replacement with a homograft was eventually performed due to persistently elevated infection parameters and the lack of improvement in echocardiographic findings. In fact, subsequent follow-up TEE, as demonstrated in the attached loops S1–S3, revealed progressive valve destruction with subsequent valve dysfunction.

Surgical valve replacement was performed 3 days after the transfer to our partner hospital. A cryopreserved homograft, size 29 mm, (Lifenet Health, Virginia Beach, VA, USA) was implanted. As per standard operating procedure in cases of valve replacement due to endocarditis, cultures were obtained from the valve material; however, microbiological analysis revealed no pathogens on the native valve itself.

Following a 1-day stay in the intensive care unit, the patient was successfully transferred to the cardiothoracic surgery general ward. After a further 8‑day stay, the patient was discharged from inpatient care. The antibiotic therapy, guided by the antibiogram, was administered for 6 weeks.